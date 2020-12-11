Maya Feller, M.S., R.D., C.D.N.

Get your daily quota of veg by swapping your a.m. oatmeal for a big bowl of greens. This gorgeous breakfast salad is from Maya Feller, M.S., RD, CDN. In her Brooklyn, New York, nutrition practice, Feller works with patients to reduce their risk of chronic diseases by implementing a whole-foods diet. "When layered with a variety of ingredients, heart-healthy fats and proteins, breakfast salads are the perfect way to start the day," she says.