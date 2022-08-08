Mauro Stoppa

Here rabbit (or chicken) is cooked in the style of sarde in saor, a classic dish where sardines are fried in olive oil, mixed with onions and raisins sautéed in the same flavorful oil and then finished with a jolt of vinegar. Juniper berries add a woodsy essence.
The intense blend of spices in these cookies is a tip of the hat to Venice's history as a conduit for the spice trade between Europe and the Far East.
Called sea beans in the U.S., samphire is crunchy seaweed that adds brininess to dishes and can be eaten raw or cooked. Look for it in gourmet markets or fish markets or order online at melissas.com.
This risotto-like combo of rice and peas is made with a very cool technique that infuses the dish with one of the great tastes of spring.
Fritto misto, mixed fried foods, is a typical Italian nibble. Be sure to salt the asparagus and blossoms as soon as they're out of the oil so that the crystals will stick to the food.
This whole fish smothered with herbs and buttery breadcrumbs is simple enough to let the flavor of the Mediterranean seafood shine through. If cleaning and prepping the fish for this sea bass recipe isn't your thing, most fish counters at larger markets will do it for you.