Matthew Raiford

Title: Contributing Writer



Location: Brunswick, Georgia



Education: B.A. in Culinary Management, Culinary Institute of America

- Certificate in Ecological Horticulture, University of California, Santa Cruz Center for Agroecology

- Wellness Coaching Certificate, Institute for Integrative Nutrition



Expertise: Farming, wellness, culinary arts, recipe development, sustainable agriculture

- James Beard Award semifinalist for Best Chef: Southeast

- Member of the Southeastern African American Farmers' Organic Network

- Author of Bress 'n' Nyam: Gullah Geechee Recipes from a Sixth-Generation Farmer



Experience



A descendant of the Freshwater Gullah Geechee of Coastal Georgia, Matthew Raiford grew up on land that has sustained his family for seven generations. Gilliard Farms, purchased by his great-great-great-grandfather Jupiter Gilliard in 1874, is now in the hands of Matthew, a sixth-generation farmer. He and his wife Tia are also the owners of Strong Roots 9, a lifestyle brand that is dedicated to creating products and experiences for Americans to reconnect with the nation's natural heritage, from the perspective of the people whose ancestors helped build it.



Matthew has more than 30 years of experience in the food and hospitality industry, which includes serving as the director of culinary at the College of Coastal Georgia and working as the executive chef of Haute Catering in Washington, D.C. Matthew serves on the Chefs Collaborative board of directors and is an active member of Slow Food USA.



Matthew enjoys traveling and experiencing other food cultures and loves teaching everything from cooking to gardening in the backyard to creating compost systems for larger farm life. His passion lies in creating food memories for others by preparing local, organic and flavorful foods.