Martha Cheng

Title: Writer

Location: Honolulu, Hawaii

Education: B.A. in Computer Science and English, Wellesley College

Expertise: Hawaiian cuisine and culture

- Author of The Poke Cookbook
- Once ran a grilled cheese food truck

Experience

Martha Cheng is a Honolulu-based food writer, editor and published author with more than 10 years' experience as food editor of Honolulu Magazine. Her work has appeared in Food & Wine, The Wall Street Journal, Frommer's and The Washington Post.

As a food editor, Martha writes, assigns and edits food coverage for the Honolulu Magazine monthly print magazine and daily blog. She manages freelancers and works with teams on each article from concept to publication.

After college, she served as a Peace Corps volunteer in St. Vincent, where she learned about the role food plays in bringing people together. After a brief stay in California, where she baked professionally, she relocated to Honolulu and worked as a pastry chef and line cook. She launched a grilled cheese food truck and a pop-up restaurant.

Her interest in food led to a career in writing about Hawaiian culture and cuisine. She is the author of The Poke Cookbook.

