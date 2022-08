Marissa Donovan M.S., R.D.

Freelance WriterArlington, VirginiaB.A. in Nutrition and Dietetics, Syracuse University; M.S. in Nutrition Communication and Behavior Change, Tufts UniversityNutrition- Master's degree in nutrition communication and behavior- Registered dietitianMarissa Donovan is a registered dietitian and contributing writer to EatingWell and Culture magazines. While at school at Tufts, she spent a summer internship at EatingWell, where she did nutrition research, idea generation, fact-checking and writing.She has a master's degree in nutrition communication and behavior and is passionate about increasing access and accessibility to accurate nutrition information.She is a member of the Massachusetts Dietetic Association.