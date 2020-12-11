Marissa Donovan M.S., R.D.

Title: Freelance Writer

Location: Arlington, Virginia

Education: B.A. in Nutrition and Dietetics, Syracuse University; M.S. in Nutrition Communication and Behavior Change, Tufts University

Expertise: Nutrition

- Master's degree in nutrition communication and behavior
- Registered dietitian

Experience

Marissa Donovan is a registered dietitian and contributing writer to EatingWell and Culture magazines. While at school at Tufts, she spent a summer internship at EatingWell, where she did nutrition research, idea generation, fact-checking and writing.

She has a master's degree in nutrition communication and behavior and is passionate about increasing access and accessibility to accurate nutrition information.

She is a member of the Massachusetts Dietetic Association. 

About EatingWell

EatingWell has been publishing award-winning journalism about food, nutrition and sustainability since 1990. Learn more about us.
