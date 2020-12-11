Marie Simmons

This refreshing summer soup is a great starter for dinner on the patio on a summer evening. Try any variety of melon in this recipe. Serve leftover soup with salad for lunch the next day.
The secret to the sparkling flavor of these delicately crumbed muffins is the strips of lemon zest finely ground into the sugar. Enjoy the muffins warm right from the oven.
Here pears are roasted to sweet perfection with butternut squash and pureed to create a creamy soup that gets a luxurious garnish of Stilton cheese. You can serve this as a first course or with a salad and crusty bread for a light autumn supper.
A frittata, as a flat omelet is known in Italy, can be filled with a variety of vegetables and cheeses and makes a great impromptu brunch dish or supper. In this version, fresh mint and basil brighten the mild taste of zucchini. If you prefer, use feta or ricotta salata in place of the goat cheese.
This pilaf, made with nutty bulgur, gets plenty of bright flavor from fresh dill, mint, parsley, ginger and lemon.
In this fruit crisp, the crunchy oatmeal topping and the peach-rhubarb filling get a lively kick from finely chopped crystallized ginger. (If you're not a ginger fan just leave it out.) The fruit filling is sweetened to match the peach-rhubarb combination--if you use other fruit that is very ripe and/or sweet, reduce the sugar in the filling to 3 tablespoons. The topping can be made ahead, so consider making a double batch and storing half in the freezer to have on hand for a quick dessert.
You can vary the filling by substituting robust mustard greens or collards, or milder greens, such as spinach, escarole or Swiss chard. (Cook the greens until just tender in Step 2.)
In this recipe, millet is cooked to a polenta-like consistency with shredded vegetables, lemon zest and grated cheese, shaped into patties and browned in a skillet. The result is a unique pancake that's a little crunchy on the outside and creamy inside. Try them as a side dish with chicken or fish for dinner or over mixed greens for lunch.
Chopped onion caramelized in butter gives these muffins a sweet and savory flavor. The prosciutto adds a hit of salt and richness. Serrano ham or other cured ham can be used in place of the prosciutto, if preferred.