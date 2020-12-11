Marie Simmons
Chilled Melon Soup
6
This refreshing summer soup is a great starter for dinner on the patio on a summer evening. Try any variety of melon in this recipe. Serve leftover soup with salad for lunch the next day.
Lemon-Raspberry Muffins
18
The secret to the sparkling flavor of these delicately crumbed muffins is the strips of lemon zest finely ground into the sugar. Enjoy the muffins warm right from the oven.
Roasted Pear-Butternut Soup with Crumbled Stilton
22
Here pears are roasted to sweet perfection with butternut squash and pureed to create a creamy soup that gets a luxurious garnish of Stilton cheese. You can serve this as a first course or with a salad and crusty bread for a light autumn supper.
Zucchini Frittata
3
A frittata, as a flat omelet is known in Italy, can be filled with a variety of vegetables and cheeses and makes a great impromptu brunch dish or supper. In this version, fresh mint and basil brighten the mild taste of zucchini. If you prefer, use feta or ricotta salata in place of the goat cheese.
Fresh Herb & Lemon Bulgur Pilaf
5
This pilaf, made with nutty bulgur, gets plenty of bright flavor from fresh dill, mint, parsley, ginger and lemon.
Peach, Rhubarb & Ginger Crisp
4
In this fruit crisp, the crunchy oatmeal topping and the peach-rhubarb filling get a lively kick from finely chopped crystallized ginger. (If you're not a ginger fan just leave it out.) The fruit filling is sweetened to match the peach-rhubarb combination--if you use other fruit that is very ripe and/or sweet, reduce the sugar in the filling to 3 tablespoons. The topping can be made ahead, so consider making a double batch and storing half in the freezer to have on hand for a quick dessert.
Roasted Red Peppers Stuffed with Kale & Rice
12
You can vary the filling by substituting robust mustard greens or collards, or milder greens, such as spinach, escarole or Swiss chard. (Cook the greens until just tender in Step 2.)
Savory Millet Cakes
6
In this recipe, millet is cooked to a polenta-like consistency with shredded vegetables, lemon zest and grated cheese, shaped into patties and browned in a skillet. The result is a unique pancake that's a little crunchy on the outside and creamy inside. Try them as a side dish with chicken or fish for dinner or over mixed greens for lunch.
Savory Prosciutto Muffins
2
Chopped onion caramelized in butter gives these muffins a sweet and savory flavor. The prosciutto adds a hit of salt and richness. Serrano ham or other cured ham can be used in place of the prosciutto, if preferred.
Crispy Potatoes with Green Beans & Eggs
4
This is a one-skillet meal, reminiscent of diner fare at roadside restaurants across the U.S. It can be made with either leftover or raw potatoes. Even while making dinner in a hurry, don't rush this dish: you want to cook the potato cubes until they are crispy outside but still creamy inside.
Stir-Fried Celery with Peanuts
2
Prep all the ingredients before you begin the celery stir-fry--once the skillet is hot, the dish cooks in minutes. Cut zest from the orange with a vegetable peeler before you juice it.
Riesling Baked Pears
3
Here's an elegant yet simple twist on the autumn classic. Pears are oven-poached in Riesling wine, which is known for its floral accents and aromas and hints of honey and pear. Serve this dessert with lightly sweetened ricotta cheese. Delicious hot, room temperature or chilled.
