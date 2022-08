Marianne Williams

Recipe Tester/DeveloperBirmingham, AlabamaDegree in Psychology from Auburn University; attended the International Culinary Center; attended ALMA, the International School of Italian CuisineSimple, creative, delicious and trustworthy recipes- Studied Italian cuisine in Parma, Italy- Test kitchen professional since 2016Marianne Williams has been a test kitchen professional for Dotdash Meredith since 2016. Her recipes have been featured in many publications, including Food & Wine, Real Simple, Southern Living, Health, Rachael Ray and other print and digital brands.After she graduated with a degree in psychology from Auburn University, Marianne attended the International Culinary Center in New York. She also studied Italian cuisine at ALMA (the school of Italian Culinary Arts) located just outside Parma, Italy.After school, she interned in a Michelin-starred restaurant in Florence. This education gave her an appreciation for simple recipes using quality ingredients.EatingWell has been publishing award-winning journalism about food, nutrition and sustainability since 1990. Learn more about us