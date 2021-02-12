Education: Degree in Psychology from Auburn University; attended the International Culinary Center; attended ALMA, the International School of Italian Cuisine
Expertise: Simple, creative, delicious and trustworthy recipes
- Studied Italian cuisine in Parma, Italy - Test kitchen professional since 2016
Experience
Marianne Williams has been a test kitchen professional for Dotdash Meredith since 2016. Her recipes have been featured in many publications, including Food & Wine, Real Simple, Southern Living, Health, Rachael Ray and other print and digital brands.
After she graduated with a degree in psychology from Auburn University, Marianne attended the International Culinary Center in New York. She also studied Italian cuisine at ALMA (the school of Italian Culinary Arts) located just outside Parma, Italy.
After school, she interned in a Michelin-starred restaurant in Florence. This education gave her an appreciation for simple recipes using quality ingredients.
About EatingWell
EatingWell has been publishing award-winning journalism about food, nutrition and sustainability since 1990. Learn more about us.
Roasting carrots in the oven brings out their sweetness, which is enhanced further with a tangy balsamic and maple glaze. Serve them straight-up for an easy weeknight side dish or garnish with chopped hazelnuts for holiday meals and dinner parties.
This flavorful vegetarian Cheddar and kale quiche is filled with kale and gets a sweet and savory note from the shallots. The two Cheddars work in harmony to provide sharpness and tang with a hint of nuttiness. Enjoy for breakfast, brunch or dinner!
Classic carrot cake flavors abound in these easy bars. They're rich like brownies, but their cake-like texture helps keep them light. A yogurt and cream cheese-based frosting topped with nutty walnuts completes this crowd-pleasing dessert. If you're avoiding gluten, look for gluten-free oat flour or make your own by processing gluten-free oats into powder in your high-speed blender.
This delightful spinach, mushroom and egg casserole is layered with earthy cooked mushrooms and baby spinach, fluffy eggs and nutty cave-aged Gruyère that deepens the flavor. Serve this easy casserole for breakfast, brunch or even dinner with a green salad on the side.
The sprouts in this loaded smashed Brussels sprouts recipe are cooked to crisp-tender, then crushed and baked in the oven and smothered in melted Cheddar cheese, bacon and a dollop of sour cream. Serve them as a fun side dish or a party appetizer.
This one-skillet honey-garlic chicken recipe is quick and easy enough for a weeknight dinner. It has well- balanced flavors of sweet and sour plus a hit of heat from hot honey. A pat of butter lends a silky texture to the sauce and helps carry the flavors.
The gin is the primary flavor in this cooling cucumber martini, so be sure to pick your favorite! Elderflower liqueur adds a floral note, while lime and simple syrup give this refreshing cocktail a balance of sweet and sour flavors.
The sprouts in this loaded smashed Brussels sprouts recipe are cooked to crisp-tender, then crushed and baked in the oven and smothered in melted Cheddar cheese, bacon and a dollop of sour cream. Serve them as a fun side dish or a party appetizer.
This one-skillet honey-garlic chicken recipe is quick and easy enough for a weeknight dinner. It has well- balanced flavors of sweet and sour plus a hit of heat from hot honey. A pat of butter lends a silky texture to the sauce and helps carry the flavors.
The gin is the primary flavor in this cooling cucumber martini, so be sure to pick your favorite! Elderflower liqueur adds a floral note, while lime and simple syrup give this refreshing cocktail a balance of sweet and sour flavors.
Here's the latest and greatest addition to your morning breakfast ritual. (Thank you, TikTok!) The yogurt mixed with the egg becomes custard-y—almost like a cheese Danish—when baked, and the protein from both will give you an energy boost to tackle your day.
This vegan soup recipe is chock-full of colorful vegetables. All those veggies give this soup plenty of fiber, upping the satisfaction factor while keeping calories low—a combination that can aid in weight loss overtime and potentially help you lose belly fat. Vibrant turmeric adds a golden color to the flavorful broth, while cumin and ginger give it a bright, fresh finish. And the best part? This healthy soup recipe takes only 20 minutes, start to finish!
These vegetarian chickpea fritters have a crispy exterior with a light and fluffy center flavored with fresh chopped herbs. The feta-yogurt dip adds a cooling, creamy brightness. The easy-to-prepare fritter mixture and dip can be made a few hours ahead, leaving only the frying to the last minute if needed. The air-fryer alternative cuts back on oil while still delivering a crispy fritter.
This sweet cornbread-topped corn casserole with spicy pepper Jack and smoky poblano peppers is sure to become your new favorite side dish! The natural sweetness of the corn is balanced by a dash of hot sauce, which adds pep and acidity that brings everything together.
This hot crab-artichoke dip is baked and served right in the skillet. Tangy artichoke hearts team up with sweet crab bound by mild cream cheese and gooey mozzarella. Kale adds color and texture to this party favorite.
These stuffed lobster tails are filled with a rich combination of lobster and crab. The addition of panko on top adds a nice crunch. This easy lobster tail recipe is perfect for a special anniversary or celebration.
Herby and bright pesto coats tender salmon fillets in this quick and healthy fish dish. Colorful cherry tomatoes burst and combine with shallots to complement the pesto in this fast and simple weeknight dinner.
This easy chicken and broccoli soup is creamy and luscious, but still light. The broccoli florets absorb the creamy soup base, while the chicken stays tender. This is the perfect soup to make on a busy weeknight when you have leftover roast chicken or rotisserie chicken on hand. While the recipe calls for chicken breasts, if thighs are what you have on hand, feel free to use those.
This gluten-free cauliflower bread is moist, flavorful and tender thanks to pureed cauliflower blended with whipped egg whites. Enjoy it on its own, or toasted with the addition of butter, garlic, salt and parsley.
The creamy, tangy cheese in this broccoli-Cheddar soup melts beautifully and can be bound and thickened with rice flour to keep it gluten-free if needed. The broccoli stays green and adds texture to the pureed base. Enjoy as an appetizer soup or pair it with a green salad for a light dinner or lunch.
This creamy vegan watermelon smoothie has a subtle coconut flavor thanks to coconut-milk yogurt. Strawberries add color and banana adds a smooth texture while letting the watermelon flavor shine through.
Tapioca thickens the filling in this vibrant and festive watermelon pie. A sweet watermelon flavor shines in this cooling pie with whipped cream and orange zest that elevates the fruitiness. This pie is perfect for a hot summer day.