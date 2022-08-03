Maria Laura Haddad-Garcia

Title: Senior Nutrition & News Editor



Location: Seattle, WA



Education: B.A. in Nutrition, magna cum laude, Universidad Anahuac, Mexico City; Basic Cuisine Certificate, Le Cordon Bleu, Mexico City; certificates in Digital Marketing and Sports Nutrition, Thinkful/Chegg and University of the Incarnate Word Mexico Campus



Expertise: Food, cooking skills, health and nutrition, including meal-planning and oncological and sports nutrition



Experience: Maria Laura joined Dotdash Meredith as a content strategist for Verywell Health and Verywell Fit before transitioning as a developmental editor for Health.com and then to senior nutrition & news editor at EatingWell.



Previously, she worked as a nutrition counselor in Mexico, helping people address health concerns and reach their wellness goals. Maria Laura has also worked as a clinical dietitian in hematology, oncology and internal medicine settings, where she assessed patients' nutritional risks and recommended specific interventions. Additionally, she worked at Nestlé as a marketing specialist where she developed marketing strategies for infant formula and powdered milk beverages brands.



Maria Laura treasures being part of a community and is passionate about making a positive impact on people's lives.