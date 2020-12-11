Marge Perry
Orzo with Lamb, Olives & Feta
5
Sure, orzo is good in soup, but there's no need to stop there. Here it's a base for a bold blend of spices, tomato sauce and flavorful ground lamb. The optional pinch of crushed red pepper will add the heat that many crave.
