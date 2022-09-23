Maggie Zhu

Even though she hates cooking, when I lived at home my mom cooked for me every day.
In this delicious Chinese vegetable dumpling recipe, napa cabbage, carrots, mushrooms, vermicelli noodles and fried tofu combine with a dollop of sesame oil, salt and white pepper. Once cooked, the filling is hearty, crisp and nutty, wrapped in a tender fragrant dough that's slightly chewy. It's OK to use store-bought wrappers for this recipe, but homemade wrappers will yield a much better texture and you'll be able to put more filling into each one. If you have leftover filling, enjoy it in a stir-fry or as a cold salad. You can serve these with bowls of Zhenjiang vinegar (also labeled Chinkiang vinegar; see tips) and chile oil for dipping, but these dumplings are delicious by themselves. Read more about these veggie dumplings.