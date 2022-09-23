Maggie Zhu
Whenever I Miss My Mom's Cooking, I Make These Delicious Veggie Dumplings
Article
Even though she hates cooking, when I lived at home my mom cooked for me every day.
Advertisement
Steamed Vegetable Dumplings
New!
In this delicious Chinese vegetable dumpling recipe, napa cabbage, carrots, mushrooms, vermicelli noodles and fried tofu combine with a dollop of sesame oil, salt and white pepper. Once cooked, the filling is hearty, crisp and nutty, wrapped in a tender fragrant dough that's slightly chewy. It's OK to use store-bought wrappers for this recipe, but homemade wrappers will yield a much better texture and you'll be able to put more filling into each one. If you have leftover filling, enjoy it in a stir-fry or as a cold salad. You can serve these with bowls of Zhenjiang vinegar (also labeled Chinkiang vinegar; see tips) and chile oil for dipping, but these dumplings are delicious by themselves. Read more about these veggie dumplings.
© Copyright EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com