Education: B.A. in Communication and Media Studies, Wake Forest University; M.S. in Journalism, Northwestern University
Expertise: Health and wellness, home design, pets, food, nutrition, travel
* Commerce writer for People.com
* Former human rights journalist in Cape Town, South Africa
Experience
Madison Yauger is an experienced commerce writer for People.com, where she writes stories about products that might make life a little better for her readers. Prior to that she was assistant editor of home commerce for Dotdash Meredith and a writer for several of the company's brands.
Her work has appeared online for Food & Wine, Real Simple, Martha Stewart Living, Shape, InStyle, Travel+ Leisure,Daily Paws, Better Homes & Gardens, Parents, Entertainment Weekly, Allrecipes, EatingWell, Departures and Health, among others.
A journalist of all trades with a master's degree in journalism, she's covered stories with news and lifestyle tilts in a variety of subject lanes. Prior to writing for Dotdash Meredith brands, she worked for a human rights news agency in Cape Town, South Africa, and spent her days on foot around the city, reporting action as it unfolded.
When she isn't working, Madison enjoys spending time with family and friends, voraciously reading mystery novels and befriending every dog in Manhattan.
