Lucy M. Clark

Lucy M. Clark is EatingWell's associate editor. She writes for the magazine, covering everything from short profiles to full-length feature stories and all-things lifestyle (think: kitchen renovations and appliances, celebrity Q&As and gift guides for EVERY holiday). She also edits the magazine's Chatter, Well Seasoned and Food with Purpose sections.

The Best Gear for Epic Summer Picnics
Article
We're sharing our favorite picnic basket and more gear for the most fun al fresco meal.
12 Days of Gifts Under $50 That Will Make You Smile
Article
These holiday gifts are sure to bring joy to you and your gift recipient this year.
8 Gifts Our Test Kitchen Thinks Are *Actually* Worth the Splurge
Article
These gifts are worth their price tag—and then some!
Our Test Kitchen Says These Are the 10 Best Gifts Under $100 for Home Cooks
Article
The EatingWell Test Kitchen shares their top holiday gift picks this year—all under $100. These presents are all things the food lover in your life wouldn't think to buy for themselves—but will be delighted to unwrap.
Clean Your Kitchen Like a Pro with These 5 Products Our Test Kitchen Swears By
Article
Here's what's in our sparkle arsenal.
The Best Storage Containers for Freezing Food, According to Our Test Kitchen
Article
These five containers are perfect for all of your freezing needs.
The Best Coffee Maker for You—Here's How to Choose
Article
Pour-over, French press and drip coffee makers are all good options—find which one is best for you (and your style).
The Best Espresso Maker to Buy, According to Our Test Kitchen
Article
We tried over a dozen of the latest home espresso makers. Meet our top picks.
How Todd Lingo Lost Over 100 Pounds
Article
From Eating Fast-Food to Cooking Healthy Recipes at Home
Bride-to-Be Loses Weight Before Her Wedding
Article
How Meal Planning Helped Sarah Allen Shed Pounds
We Talked to David Burtka On Raising Healthy Eaters, Cooking Delicious Food and Loving Classic Dishes
Video
We sat down with actor, chef and cookbook author, David Burtka.
Zooey Deschanel's Company Makes It So Easy to Grow Your Own Vegetables, You Literally Can't Mess it up
Video
Zooey Deschanel says she isn't a green thumb. Here's how she grows her own fresh food.
The Best Gifts for Food Lovers
Article
These gifts will wow like no random bottle of wine ever could.
Hilaria Baldwin Shares Her Halloween Tricks and Treats
Article
Here's how Hilaria Baldwin—yoga pro, mom of four and wife to actor Alec Baldwin— celebrates Halloween.
The Best Slow Cookers for Every Budget
Article
Here are our favorite new slow cookers and multicookers, plus tips on getting the best out of the gadget.
Our Favorite New Kitchen Faucets Have Tons of Cool Features
Article
Try one of these five new faucets to transform your kitchen—there's even one that makes sparkling water!
The 10 Best Cookbooks to Give Your Grad
Article
Help your graduating high school or college student master the kitchen with our top cookbook picks for beginner, intermediate and advanced cooks.
Gifts That Give Back: Feel-Good Holiday Goodies We Can't Wait to Wrap Up
Article
These colorful and unique gift ideas are guaranteed to make you feel even better about gifting—because they all give back to worthy causes.
Simple Ways to Cut Back on Plastic in Your Food & at Home
Article
Here are 8 small changes you can make right now to reduce the amount of plastic in your life—and in the environment.
What Olympic Skier Mikaela Shiffrin Eats to Stay in Gold-Medal Shape
Article
Olympians train hard but they need to eat right too. We talked to gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin about her favorite foods.
Chip and Joanna Gaines Announced a New Line of Tableware at Target & We're Kind of Freaking Out
Article
How A Personal Trainer Helped Lorraine Papazian-Boyce Lose 150 Pounds
Article
How Alicia Richardson Turned Her Health Around
Article
She Quit Smoking, Learned to Swim and Shed Pounds
Joanne's Apple Bundt Cake
Article
How Cheese Lover Bianca Acebron Peco Lowered Her Cholesterol
Article
The Diet Changes That Worked for Her
