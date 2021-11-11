Lorraine Allen

Although popular in Spain, lobsters are actually imported from the United States, making this Valencian dish appropriate to replicate on American grills. For this take on paella, a single cooked lobster is presented in pieces on top of the seafood stock- and saffron-infused rice. Think of the lobster as an over-the-top garnish—each diner gets a little morsel of the crustacean, so you may want to serve this as a side dish, not the main event.