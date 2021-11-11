Lorraine Allen

The Costa Blanca, on Spain's Mediterranean coast, was ruled by the Romans for hundreds of years, and the mix of ingredients here reflects that Italian influence. Fideuà, a specialty of Valencia, is cooked like paella, but with pasta instead of rice. Look for Marine Stewardship Council certification or check SeafoodWatch.org to find sustainably sourced seafood.
Fideos are small strips of pasta that look like 1/2-inch pieces of thin spaghetti, although sometimes they're shaped like mini macaroni. (Broken angel hair pasta is an easy swap.) In Valencia, Spain, dishes that incorporate fideos are called fideuà—pronounced fee-dey-wha—and are cooked like paella.
A more traditional take on this paella, from the region of Spain where the dish originated, would include rabbit and chicken, but this recipe only calls for easier-to-find chicken thighs. If you want, substitute 1 rabbit (3 1/2 pounds) cut into 2-inch chunks for half the chicken. If you can't find cranberry beans, double the limas.
Although popular in Spain, lobsters are actually imported from the United States, making this Valencian dish appropriate to replicate on American grills. For this take on paella, a single cooked lobster is presented in pieces on top of the seafood stock- and saffron-infused rice. Think of the lobster as an over-the-top garnish—each diner gets a little morsel of the crustacean, so you may want to serve this as a side dish, not the main event.