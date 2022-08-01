Lori Zanini RD, CDE

Precubed butternut squash is a timesaver in this easy baked chicken recipe. Look for it in the produce section.
Precooked polenta makes this savory healthy breakfast a breeze. Serving the easy poached eggs on a bed of arugula is a wonderful way to get a head start on your daily vegetable intake.
Fish plus two sides? It seems fancy but this healthy dinner comes together in just 30 minutes.
This healthy homemade pizza for two is small enough that it can be made in the toaster oven, if your toaster oven has a "broil" function.
Tomatoes, mozzarella, and basil--the building blocks of caprese salad--lend a creative twist to a standard avocado toast recipe.
Precooked quinoa helps keep this healthy salad recipe quick and simple. Loaded with black beans, kale, and avocado, this recipe is as filling as it is nutritious. You can also make the sweet potatoes and dressing ahead.