Lois Ellen Frank, Ph.D.

Title: Contributing Writer



Location: Santa Fe, New Mexico



Education: Ph.D. in Culinary Anthropology, The University of New Mexico

M.A. in Cultural Anthropology, The University of New Mexico

B.A. in Photography, Brooks Institute



Expertise: Native American cuisine, foods of the Southwest, Indigenous cuisine, health and wellness

- Author of Foods of the Southwest Indian Nations, a James Beard Award-winning cookbook

- Spent more than 30 years documenting the foods and lifestyles of Native American tribes from the Southwest

- Ph.D dissertation: The Discourse and Practice of Native American Cuisine: Native American Chefs and Native American Cooks in Contemporary Southwest Kitchens



Experience



Lois Ellen Frank is a chef, author, Native foods historian and photographer who has spent more than three decades immersing herself in Native American communities. Her book, Foods of the Southwest Indian Nations, is the culmination of that experience documenting the foods and ways of life of Southwest Native American tribes. It's filled with traditional and contemporary recipes and won a James Beard Award in the Americana category in 2003. It was one of the first Native American books to win the award.



Over the years, Lois has worked with world-renowned chefs, scientists and academicians to publish culinary posters and cookbooks. She's also worked with a number of advertising agencies and editorial clients as a chef and a photographer. Lois owns a Native American catering and food company named Red Mesa Cuisine, and cooks food for private events, weddings, corporate meetings and Native events and organizations all over the United States.