Liz Mervosh

Learn how to make coconut milk with this easy recipe. Unlike canned coconut milk, homemade coconut milk has an intense coconut flavor, making it well worth the effort! Start by blending water, shredded coconut and salt until it's smooth and creamy. Press the coconut mixture to extract the liquid and you'll have homemade coconut milk in just 15 minutes. Because there aren't any stabilizers or preservatives, the coconut milk will separate when chilled. Give it a stir before enjoying on its own, in smoothies or in any other recipe that calls for it.