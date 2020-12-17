Liz Mervosh
Copycat Chipotle Sofritas
New!
This copycat Chipotle Sofritas recipe captures the essence of the original version with a sweet and smoky coating on crumbled tofu. Use this easy recipe as a burrito or taco filling or as a spicy salad addition.
Copycat Panera Green Goddess Cobb Salad
New!
This copycat Panera Green Goddess Cobb Salad is easy to make at home. Adding a simple Dijon mixture to the chicken gives it a boost of flavor that works well with the green goddess dressing. The dressing would also work well as a dip or spread, or over potato or pasta salad.
One-Pot Chicken & Rice
2
This one-pot chicken and rice dinner is creamy, cozy and packed with vegetables! Tarragon offers a sweet mellow flavor, but if you're not a fan, basil can be used in its place.
Homemade Coconut Milk
New!
Learn how to make coconut milk with this easy recipe. Unlike canned coconut milk, homemade coconut milk has an intense coconut flavor, making it well worth the effort! Start by blending water, shredded coconut and salt until it's smooth and creamy. Press the coconut mixture to extract the liquid and you'll have homemade coconut milk in just 15 minutes. Because there aren't any stabilizers or preservatives, the coconut milk will separate when chilled. Give it a stir before enjoying on its own, in smoothies or in any other recipe that calls for it.
Creamy Cabbage Casserole
1
This creamy cabbage casserole is subtly spicy and has the perfect balance of sweet, tender cabbage to classic, creamy béchamel sauce. The cracker and cheese topping adds a nice bit of crunch in every bite. Serve alongside roasted chicken or pork.
One-Pot Spaghetti with Meat Sauce
New!
The whole family is sure to love this one-pot spaghetti recipe! The sausage, chicken broth and white wine impart slow-cooked flavors in this quick-cooking ragu. As the pasta sauce thickens, you'll want to scrape the bottom of the pot to prevent the sauce and pasta from sticking and to help the pasta cook evenly.
Stuffed Banana Peppers
1
These stuffed banana peppers are filled with spicy sausage, tender spinach and Pecorino Romano cheese, with zippy chopped hot cherry peppers to sharpen the flavor. A layer of tomato sauce at the bottom adds a hint of sweetness. If you want to tame the heat, use sweet Italian turkey sausage in place of hot.
Skillet Sun-Dried Tomato Dip
New!
This skillet sun-dried tomato dip is creamy, but also gets a hit of sweetness from roasted bell peppers to complement the sun-dried tomatoes. It's cooked and served all in the same skillet, cutting down on dishes. Serve it with crackers, toasted bread or fresh-cut veggies.
Vegan Chickpea Omelet
1
Enjoy this vegan chickpea omelet for a quick breakfast. The omelet uses chickpea flour, which results in a creamy, custardy interior and fluffy exterior. Add in your favorite toppings like bell peppers, mushrooms or vegan cheese to take this chickpea omelet to the next level.
Creamy Lemon Pasta with Shrimp for Two
2
This healthy dinner recipe comes together in record time thanks to quick-cooking shrimp. Lemon juice brightens the sauce while yogurt adds creaminess. This recipe was adapted from our popular Creamy Lemon Pasta with Shrimp to serve two instead of four.
Creamy Avocado Pasta
New!
This creamy avocado pasta gets its vibrant color from spinach and avocado, which combine to create a flavorful sauce. Serve the pasta with grilled shrimp or salmon for a boost of protein. Or keep this avocado pasta vegan and top with a portobello mushroom.
One-Pot Pasta with Peas & Parmesan
New!
A bowl of creamy pea pasta is colorful—and bright in flavor as well, thanks to the addition of lemon zest and juice. Made in just one pot, this easy pasta recipe is perfect for busy weeknights.
Lemon-Turkey Soup
New!
This healthy veggie-loaded soup is an easy way to use up leftover Thanksgiving turkey. Adding the lemon juice right before serving sharpens the taste, making it light and bright.
Sweet Potato Shepherd's Pie
New!
Fresh herbs, Worcestershire sauce and ground pepper carry the flavor in this quick-cooking shepherd's pie with a sweet potato topping. Ground beef adds a rich, savory flavor, but ground turkey or ground meat substitute would work well too.
Sweet Potato Curry
New!
The tomato rounds out the curry paste and adds body to this vegan sweet potato curry. A touch of garam masala at the end adds warm flavors.
Honeynut Squash Soup
New!
The natural sweetness of this vegetarian honeynut squash soup is amplified with honey and vegetable broth. Sage flavors the soup and sour cream brings in a little tang, balancing the earthy flavors.
Lentil Chili
1
This vegan lentil chili is easy and satisfying, with earthy flavors balanced by spices. Use this basic chili recipe to customize with your favorite add-ins.
Banana Oatmeal
New!
This banana oatmeal will fuel you up for the day. Mashed bananas add sweetness, and the warm spices and maple syrup complete this quick and comforting breakfast.
Zucchini & Tomato Casserole
2
The combination of sweet tomatoes and zucchini with melted cheese in this zucchini-tomato casserole tastes like a summer-fresh pizza. It's the perfect easy side dish for any summer meal.
Beet & Potato Salad
New!
This beet and potato salad, tossed with a combo of sour cream, vinegar and sweet pickles, is slightly sweet and tangy. To make prep go faster, you can skip roasting the beets yourself and use prepackaged cooked beets instead.
One-Pan Garlicky Shrimp & Rice
3
This one-pan garlicky shrimp and rice dish makes a great easy dinner with easy cleanup. The garlic mellows as it cooks and infuses its flavor into the sweet shrimp and rice in the pan. A squeeze of lemon at the end brightens up the dish.
Angel Hair Pasta with Shrimp
New!
Angel hair pasta is paired with shrimp and a savory sauce with garlic, white wine and lemon. This simple dish is light, quick and easy to whip up on a busy weeknight.
Shrimp & Broccoli Pasta
1
The corkscrew-shaped rotini pasta and broccoli florets do such a great job of holding the cream cheese sauce in this easy shrimp-and-broccoli pasta.
Pan-Seared Snapper with Red Pepper Relish & Garlic Mayo
1
Pro fish tip: For perfectly crispy skin, cut a few slits into it so you can crank up the heat without the fillet curling up. Serve this dish with a light, floral white wine, like a pinot grigio.
Broccoli-Cranberry Salad
2
This easy broccoli salad is tossed in a creamy dressing and spiked with sweet cranberries, Cheddar cheese and toasty walnuts. This easy side is great for lunch--add shredded chicken to make it a main dish.
