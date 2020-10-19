- 3 years' experience working as a test kitchen professional - Print and digital recipes in EatingWell, Real Simple and Southern Living
Experience
Liv Dansky is a recipe tester and developer with three years of experience working in the Dotdash Meredith Food Studios. Her print and digital recipes have appeared in in EatingWell, Real Simple and Southern Living.
Liv discovered a love for food and writing at a young age and pursued this passion into her college and professional years. While at Washington University in St. Louis, she worked as an editorial intern at Sauce, the preeminent food publication in Missouri, where she contributed pieces to the print magazine and its digital counterpart. Prior to graduation, she took a semester off during her junior year of college to earn her Diplôme de Cuisine from Le Cordon Bleu in London.
After college, Liv worked as a junior account executive at a restaurant-focused public relations agency where she wrote pitches and press releases, corresponded with journalists, and attended food events and restaurant openings. She spent time working in professional kitchens in Denver and Atlanta before finding her way to Dotdash Meredith.
She has experience testing and developing recipes that range from gluten-free chocolate cakes to Thanksgiving turkeys and is well-versed in the daily minutiae inherent to the recipe development process. Whether she is writing an article about a new restaurant, developing a recipe or assisting food stylists on their photo sets, Liv feels incredibly lucky to have found a job that has never felt like work.
When Liv is not cooking or eating for work, she can be found cooking and eating for fun, with an occasional run or tennis match between meals.
About EatingWell
EatingWell has been publishing award-winning journalism about food, nutrition and sustainability since 1990. Learn more about us.
This Instant-Pot chicken burrito bowl has all the fixings of a hearty burrito without the wrap. Chicken cooked in the Instant Pot is tender, and here it takes on the flavors of fire-roasted diced tomatoes and spices.
This cheesy meatball casserole is a family favorite, with basil adding flavor to the meatballs and grated onion adding moisture. Melted mozzarella cheese tames the spice, but feel free to cut back or eliminate the crushed red pepper if you prefer a milder dish.
This breakfast bowl with eggs, spinach and sesame-crusted feta is absolutely delicious. The sesame seeds add nuttiness and crunch to the feta, while the inside remains soft and creamy. If you're in a pinch for time, you can skip the step of cooking the feta, and use toasted sesame and crumbled feta as a garnish instead.
These barbecue grape-jelly meatballs are meatballs smothered in a sauce of sweet grape jelly, barbecue sauce, hot sauce and ketchup. They're sweet, salty and incredibly tender after their long cook time in the slow cooker. You can serve them right from the slow cooker or stack them on toothpicks for easy finger food.
The cucumbers retain their crunch in this spicy cucumber salad with chili oil. Here we use chili crisp, an oil-based condiment with crispy bits of chili; it adds crunch, heat and flavor to the cooling cucumbers. Smashing the cucumbers helps them absorb the complex flavors of the dressing.
Think of this shrimp-and-crab salad as a lightened-up version of a classic seafood salad. It has crunch from celery plus a hint of Old Bay seasoning. Serve it in a lettuce cup or in a bun, or enjoy it on its own.
In this mango-avocado salad, the sweet, bright mango works beautifully with the creamy, rich avocado. There is just a touch of heat from the chile-lime seasoning; if you want to kick it up a notch, add a thinly sliced habanero to the mix.
The mint salsa verde in this artichoke salad tastes great with the delicate flavor of the artichoke hearts and roasted red bell peppers. Frozen or canned artichoke hearts work well here, but if using canned, give them a rinse to wash away some of the sodium.
Think of this shrimp-and-crab salad as a lightened-up version of a classic seafood salad. It has crunch from celery plus a hint of Old Bay seasoning. Serve it in a lettuce cup or in a bun, or enjoy it on its own.
In this mango-avocado salad, the sweet, bright mango works beautifully with the creamy, rich avocado. There is just a touch of heat from the chile-lime seasoning; if you want to kick it up a notch, add a thinly sliced habanero to the mix.
The mint salsa verde in this artichoke salad tastes great with the delicate flavor of the artichoke hearts and roasted red bell peppers. Frozen or canned artichoke hearts work well here, but if using canned, give them a rinse to wash away some of the sodium.
This carrot-raisin salad is both tangy and sweet, thanks to the combination of lemon juice, pineapple and raisins; carrots bring color and crunch. Letting the salad sit at room temperature for 30 minutes is a great way to help the flavors intensify.
Earthy, savory miso complements the flavor of the sweet crab perfectly in this quick and easy lemon crab pasta dish. A punch of garlic adds depth and lemon adds some sunshine, while parsley refreshes and brings a pop of color.
This fruity cherry-pineapple dump cake has a delightful balance between tart and sweet flavors. Frozen cherries are the star here and add sweetness without going overboard. Pineapple adds tropical notes.
This cucumber vinegar salad has the perfect balance between sweet and sour flavors, plus a hint of fresh dill. The red onion adds nice crunch. Enjoy this salad right after you're done making it or store it away to snack on for later.
Coating the chicken in cornstarch might seem like an extra step, but the reward is twofold: it gives the chicken a crispy exterior and also thickens the sauce. Legend has it that bourbon chicken was originally named after Bourbon Street in New Orleans; it can often be found on menus at Chinese American restaurants.
This caprese sandwich is fresh from the basil and hearty from thick, crusty ciabatta. The sun-dried tomatoes deepen the flavor. Topping the bread with a layer of basil leaves and using toasted bread helps to keep the sandwich from getting soggy if you need to make it a few hours ahead.
This chicken caprese sandwich has all the classic flavors of a caprese salad with an added boost of protein from grilled chicken. Using store-bought grilled chicken makes assembly quick and easy. This sandwich for one is made in a skillet, but would work equally well in a panini press if you have one on hand.
This avocado caprese salad has all the flavors of a classic caprese salad with the addition of creamy avocado. The sweet and tangy balsamic dressing pulls everything together, with fresh basil adding a refreshing pop of color. Add capers for an even bigger flavor.
This rhubarb bread has a lovely nutty flavor from the buckwheat flour which works beautifully with the tang from the rhubarb and Greek yogurt. The olive oil complements the buckwheat perfectly with earthy flavor. Crunchy bits of turbinado sugar on top add an extra hint of sweetness.