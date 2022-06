Liv Dansky

Test Kitchen AssistantBirmingham, AlabamaB.A. in Anthropology with minors in Marketing and Writing, Washington University in St. Louis; Intensive Diplôme de Cuisine, Culinary Arts, Le Cordon Bleu LondonRecipe cross-testing, recipe development, food writing- 3 years' experience working as a test kitchen professional- Print and digital recipes in EatingWell, Real Simple and Southern LivingLiv Dansky is a recipe tester and developer with three years of experience working in the Dotdash Meredith Food Studios. Her print and digital recipes have appeared in in EatingWell, Real Simple and Southern Living.Liv discovered a love for food and writing at a young age and pursued this passion into her college and professional years. While at Washington University in St. Louis, she worked as an editorial intern at Sauce, the preeminent food publication in Missouri, where she contributed pieces to the print magazine and its digital counterpart. Prior to graduation, she took a semester off during her junior year of college to earn her Diplôme de Cuisine from Le Cordon Bleu in London.After college, Liv worked as a junior account executive at a restaurant-focused public relations agency where she wrote pitches and press releases, corresponded with journalists, and attended food events and restaurant openings. She spent time working in professional kitchens in Denver and Atlanta before finding her way to Dotdash Meredith.She has experience testing and developing recipes that range from gluten-free chocolate cakes to Thanksgiving turkeys and is well-versed in the daily minutiae inherent to the recipe development process. Whether she is writing an article about a new restaurant, developing a recipe or assisting food stylists on their photo sets, Liv feels incredibly lucky to have found a job that has never felt like work.When Liv is not cooking or eating for work, she can be found cooking and eating for fun, with an occasional run or tennis match between meals.