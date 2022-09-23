Lisa Holderness Brown

A spoonful of this tomatoey cheeseburger soup delivers the experience of a perfect burger bite--savory beef and onions, sweet and tangy condiments and, of course, Cheddar and American cheese! This kid-friendly and easy soup is sure to appeal to everyone in your household.
Unlike many black bean soups, this Cuban-inspired one is pepper-packed and leaves the beans intact for a more interesting texture. It's equally delicious served on its own or over rice.
This famous soup from the state of Michoacán in Western Mexico is often made with a base of pureed beans along with tomatoes and dried chiles, which bring a lot of the character to the dish. Here we use ancho chiles, which are sweet, earthy and relatively mild. You could also use pasillas, which have a heat level similar to anchos--or, if you like it hot, gaujillos, which also bring some smoky notes to the pot.
This is a soup with a long history (references to it in English go back to 1784) that can now be conveniently made in a modern appliance. Although it's technically an English soup, its origins are decidedly Indian. (The name loosely means "pepper water" in the Tamil language of Southern India.) The sweetness of apple and coconut milk counterbalances the garlic, ginger, curry and cayenne.
Plenty of veggies--and of course, meat and potatoes--guarantee that this ode to the classic Sunday supper will satisfy even the hungriest diners.