Lily Diamond

Welcome to the aromatic garden of homemade body products you can make in 10 minutes with what you already have in your kitchen.
For this homemade face mask, a dreamy mix of hydrating avocado, skin-cleansing honey and toning apple-cider vinegar delivers perfect pH balance for all types of skin. While the face mask is completely edible, we don't recommend actually eating it.
In this homemade hair mask, apple-cider vinegar cleanses the scalp and removes excess oil, even as honey balances the skin and nourishes the hair shaft. A touch of olive oil restores any lost moisture.
This homemade moisturizer is an all-purpose miracle worker--as excellent for damaged and dry hands as it is for repairing chapped lips and cracked skin. Rosemary and sage oils, steeped in nourishing coconut oil and cocoa butter, help to jump-start skin repair. While the salve is completely edible, we don't recommend actually eating it.