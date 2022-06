Lexi Dwyer

: Writer, Editor,: Brooklyn, New York: B.A. in English Literature, Barnard College, Columbia University: Lifestyle, parenting, food, travel, health- Former editor at Epicurious and Brides magazines- Judge for World Bread Awards USALexi Dwyer is a freelance lifestyle writer, editor and content strategist with nearly two decades of experience. For more than a decade, she's worked as a freelance writer and editor across several Dotdash Meredith brands.She has written and edited for many leading publications and companies, including Google, Amazon, Walmart, Uber, People.com, TODAY.com, EatingWell, Health, The Spruce, The Bump, Fatherly and What to Expect. Early in her career, she served as an editor at Epicurious and later worked as both a travel editor and contributing editor at Brides magazine.Lexi has also worked as a creative consultant, developing content for organizations such as New York University, Manifest, music rights company BMI, and Greenberg Traurig, LLP, one of the country's largest law firms.Depending on the week, she might find herself scouting products for holiday gift guides, interviewing a pediatrician about "when do babies start laughing?" or researching affordable family-friendly hotels. For the last few years, she has been a judge for the World Bread Awards USA, which celebrates artisanal baking around the country.