Lexi Dwyer

Title: Writer, Editor,

Location: Brooklyn, New York

Education: B.A. in English Literature, Barnard College, Columbia University

Expertise: Lifestyle, parenting, food, travel, health

- Former editor at Epicurious and Brides magazines
- Judge for World Bread Awards USA

Experience

Lexi Dwyer is a freelance lifestyle writer, editor and content strategist with nearly two decades of experience. For more than a decade, she's worked as a freelance writer and editor across several Dotdash Meredith brands.

She has written and edited for many leading publications and companies, including Google, Amazon, Walmart, Uber, People.com, TODAY.com, EatingWell, Health, The Spruce, The Bump, Fatherly and What to Expect. Early in her career, she served as an editor at Epicurious and later worked as both a travel editor and contributing editor at Brides magazine.

Lexi has also worked as a creative consultant, developing content for organizations such as New York University, Manifest, music rights company BMI, and Greenberg Traurig, LLP, one of the country's largest law firms.

Depending on the week, she might find herself scouting products for holiday gift guides, interviewing a pediatrician about "when do babies start laughing?" or researching affordable family-friendly hotels. For the last few years, she has been a judge for the World Bread Awards USA, which celebrates artisanal baking around the country.

About EatingWell

EatingWell has been publishing award-winning journalism about food, nutrition and sustainability since 1990. Learn more about us.
What Is Fennel and How Can I Use It?
Video
With its crisp texture, feathery fronds and faint anise flavor, this nutritious bulb will perk up salads, side dishes and entrées. Learn more about fennel vs anise, how to cook fennel and about the vegetable's health benefits.
9 Ways to Throw a Great Birthday Party While Social Distancing
Article
Blowout celebrations can't happen right now. But whether you're planning for yourself or a loved one, a bit of thoughtfulness, creativity and a little help from technology can make the big day one to remember.
Garlic Goes to the Dark Side: Everything You Need to Know About Black Garlic
Article
Color isn't the only thing that separates this unusual ingredient from the typical white cloves. Here's how to incorporate it into your meals with delicious, umami-heavy results.
What Are Ramps and What Can I Do with Them?
Article
Also known as wild leeks, these onion family members are prized by cooks for their complex flavor. They're only available for a fleeting period during spring—here's how to make the most of them.
What Are Fiddlehead Ferns and How Do I Use Them in Cooking?
Video
These delicious, grassy-tasting harbingers of spring have a short season, so grab a bag at the farmers' market while you can.
What Are Morel Mushrooms and What's the Best Way to Cook with Them?
Article
Learn how to prep, clean and cook morel mushrooms.
Why Does Pineapple Spoil Milk?
Video
Learn more about why these two foods have an unusual relationship—and what you can do about it.
What Are Fennel Seeds and How Do You Cook with Them?
Article
Fennel Seeds Are Packed With Nutrients–Here's How to Make the Most of Them
What Is Cream of Tartar and What Can I Substitute for It?
Video
Don't have cream of tartar handy? No need to freak out—these swaps will save your meringues, mousses and cookies.
What Is Pomelo and How Can I Use It?
Article
Get to know this Asian citrus fruit, which can be enjoyed solo or mixed into salads, salsas and cocktails.
How to Peel and Slice Potatoes Ahead of Time to Reduce Holiday Stress
Article
Making mashed potatoes or gratin for a crowd? You can clean, peel, and cut them in advance, saving time and stress.
What Is Buttermilk and What Can I Substitute for It?
Article
There's no butter in buttermilk, but this useful ingredient is both nutritious and versatile
What Are Shallots and What Can I Do with Them?
Article
More than just smaller versions of onions, shallots have a taste and flavor profile all their own
