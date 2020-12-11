Journalist and recipe developer Lesley Téllez says the secret to a good tamale is mixing the dough until it's as airy as possible. You'll want to break out your stand mixer for this process. If you don't have one, use an electric hand mixer and enlist your family and friends to take turns—it can take up to 30 minutes to achieve the optimal texture without a stand mixer.
Rehydrated dry chiles often have more intense and multidimensional flavors than fresh. In this simple quesadilla recipe, mildly spicy ancho chiles (dried poblanos) and nutty Gruyère cheese melt together for an easy snack or quick dinner. Find anchos in well-stocked supermarkets, at Mexican grocers or online.
This salty, spicy, citrusy mix inspires devoted fans—here's how to use it to add zing to vegetables, corn, fruit, avocado toast and much more.
Chipotle-laced broth and thick chunks of corn on the cob are featured in this healthy, smoky chicken soup recipe. The secret to the great flavor is cooking the vegetables in the broth that's made from cooking the chicken. Serve the soup with warm corn tortillas.
Dark, bittersweet hot chocolate--made with water, not milk--is enjoyed in Mexico City as an alternative to coffee. It's prepared with a special Mexican chocolate that usually contains cinnamon, ground almonds and vanilla. Look for high-quality brands, such as Taza, Hernán, Rancho Gordo or Seasons of My Heart, which are sold in hockey puck-size disks. To create the classic foam, you can use a blender, a whisk or a wooden instrument called a molinillo and a tall, heatproof pitcher, such as a chocolatera. Both are available online.