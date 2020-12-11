Chicken Tamales Rating: Unrated 1

Journalist and recipe developer Lesley Téllez says the secret to a good tamale is mixing the dough until it's as airy as possible. You'll want to break out your stand mixer for this process. If you don't have one, use an electric hand mixer and enlist your family and friends to take turns—it can take up to 30 minutes to achieve the optimal texture without a stand mixer.