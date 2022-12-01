Leah Koenig
Leah Koenig
Leah Koenig
Title: Contributing Writer
Location: Brooklyn, New York
Education: B.A., University of Oregon; B.A., Middlebury College
Expertise: Food, food history, religion, family, Jewish cooking
- Author of 6 Jewish cookbooks
Experience
Leah Koenig is the author of six cookbooks, including The Jewish Cookbook and Modern Jewish Cooking. Her writing and recipes can be found in The New York Times, New York Magazine, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, Food & Wine, Epicurious and Food52, among other publications. She also writes a weekly newsletter, The Jewish Table, which includes recipes and stories from the world of Jewish food.
In addition to writing, Leah leads cooking demonstrations and workshops around the country and the world. She lives in Brooklyn, New York, with her husband and two children.
Location: Brooklyn, New York
Education: B.A., University of Oregon; B.A., Middlebury College
Expertise: Food, food history, religion, family, Jewish cooking
- Author of 6 Jewish cookbooks
Experience
Leah Koenig is the author of six cookbooks, including The Jewish Cookbook and Modern Jewish Cooking. Her writing and recipes can be found in The New York Times, New York Magazine, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, Food & Wine, Epicurious and Food52, among other publications. She also writes a weekly newsletter, The Jewish Table, which includes recipes and stories from the world of Jewish food.
In addition to writing, Leah leads cooking demonstrations and workshops around the country and the world. She lives in Brooklyn, New York, with her husband and two children.