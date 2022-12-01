Leah Koenig

Title: Contributing Writer

Location: Brooklyn, New York

Education: B.A., University of Oregon; B.A., Middlebury College

Expertise: Food, food history, religion, family, Jewish cooking
- Author of 6 Jewish cookbooks

Experience

Leah Koenig is the author of six cookbooks, including The Jewish Cookbook and Modern Jewish Cooking. Her writing and recipes can be found in The New York Times, New York Magazine, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, Food & Wine, Epicurious and Food52, among other publications. She also writes a weekly newsletter, The Jewish Table, which includes recipes and stories from the world of Jewish food.

In addition to writing, Leah leads cooking demonstrations and workshops around the country and the world. She lives in Brooklyn, New York, with her husband and two children.
