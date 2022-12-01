Leah Koenig

Title: Contributing Writer



Location: Brooklyn, New York



Education: B.A., University of Oregon; B.A., Middlebury College



Expertise: Food, food history, religion, family, Jewish cooking

- Author of 6 Jewish cookbooks



Experience



Leah Koenig is the author of six cookbooks, including The Jewish Cookbook and Modern Jewish Cooking. Her writing and recipes can be found in The New York Times, New York Magazine, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, Food & Wine, Epicurious and Food52, among other publications. She also writes a weekly newsletter, The Jewish Table, which includes recipes and stories from the world of Jewish food.



In addition to writing, Leah leads cooking demonstrations and workshops around the country and the world. She lives in Brooklyn, New York, with her husband and two children.