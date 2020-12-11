- Former managing editor at Health magazine - Lifelong vegetarian and a newbie gardener
Experience
Laurie Herr has been writing and editing food and health content for leading national brands for more than 20 years. Her work has appeared in Health, EatingWell, Allrecipes, Healthline, Cooking Light and Spry Living.
In addition to her freelance writing, Laurie has held leadership editorial positions for national magazines, books and digital platforms. During her years as managing editor at Health magazine and later at the cookbook publisher Oxmoor House, she learned firsthand about the art of food writing.
Laurie has written and edited food and lifestyle content for audiences ranging from 8-year-olds to 80-year-olds. Early on in her first magazine job, she was dubbed "the healthy one" and was soon regularly assigned pieces on healthy living, eating and cooking—an interest that blossomed into a decades-long career working with nationally known brands.
A lifelong vegetarian and a newbie gardener, she has a passion for simple, healthy cooking. She lives on 10 acres in Vermont with her family.
About EatingWell
EatingWell has been publishing award-winning journalism about food, nutrition and sustainability since 1990. Learn more about us.
There's no such thing as a magic hypothyroid diet. But certain foods, combined with the right medical treatment, can help keep your thyroid running like it should. Here are some of the best foods to eat—and some to skip.
Lots of people wonder if corn is good for them. We get to the bottom of common myths around GMOs and weight and talk about all the health benefits of eating corn. Here's the sweet truth about one of the best summer vegetables.
Apples are not just crunchy, sweet and satisfying. As part of a smart diet, they can help protect against serious diseases, including heart disease, diabetes, cancer and more. Consider them your healthy secret weapon.
You don't have to overhaul your whole diet to eat healthier. Sometimes all it takes are a few simple tweaks, some basic nutrition know-how and a willingness to change. These five easy tips (recipes included!) are a great place to start.
Feeling blue—or maybe just a little blah? Your diet could be partly to blame. Research shows getting the right nutrients over time can improve your mood, tame stress, ease anxiety and even help fight depression. Now that's something to smile about.
No food can make you look younger and feel healthier overnight. But over time, getting the right nutrients can make a difference. Here's the scoop on five superfoods that can help you lose weight, boost your heart health and give your skin a healthy glow.
Visceral fat is a type of fat that's stored in your abdomen, around the organs. Storing higher amounts of this fat is associated with a number of serious health problems. Learn how to lose visceral fat, see if you're at risk and get a flatter belly.