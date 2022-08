Laurie Herr

Contributing WriterWestford, VermontM.A. in English, Andrews UniversityGeneral health, women's health, nutrition, cooking, food shopping, kitchen tips- Former managing editor at Health magazine- Lifelong vegetarian and a newbie gardenerLaurie Herr has been writing and editing food and health content for leading national brands for more than 20 years. Her work has appeared in Health, EatingWell, Allrecipes, Healthline, Cooking Light and Spry Living.In addition to her freelance writing, Laurie has held leadership editorial positions for national magazines, books and digital platforms. During her years as managing editor at Health magazine and later at the cookbook publisher Oxmoor House, she learned firsthand about the art of food writing.Laurie has written and edited food and lifestyle content for audiences ranging from 8-year-olds to 80-year-olds. Early on in her first magazine job, she was dubbed "the healthy one" and was soon regularly assigned pieces on healthy living, eating and cooking—an interest that blossomed into a decades-long career working with nationally known brands.A lifelong vegetarian and a newbie gardener, she has a passion for simple, healthy cooking. She lives on 10 acres in Vermont with her family.