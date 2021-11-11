Lauren Wicks

Lauren Wicks is a freelance writer and editor with a passion for food, wine, design and travel. Her work has also appeared on CookingLight.com, Veranda.com, Redbook.com, TravelandLeisure.com and FoodandWine.com, among other top lifestyle brands. Lauren currently lives in Birmingham, Alabama, with her husband, Price, and spends her free time haunting her favorite natural wine shop, reading cookbooks like novels, exploring the best food and wine destinations in the country, and hosting dinner parties for friends and neighbors. If she's not poring over a cookbook, she's likely working her way through a stack of historical fiction from the 19th and 20th centuries.
The 3 Best Air-Fryer Appetizers for Game Day, According to Trader Joe's Employees
Article
These freezer finds are perfect for making hosting at home that much easier.
This Surprising $10 Product from Trader Joe's Saves My Dry Winter Skin
Article
Don't knock it 'til you try it.
Padma Lakshmi's Chile Cheese Toast Makes the Perfect, Quick Snack
Article
The chef's favorite childhood snack is about to become your new favorite savory treat.
Starbucks Just Launched a New Energy Drink—but Is It Healthy?
Article
Starbucks Baya Energy just launched in grocery stores nationwide—here's what a dietitian thinks.
Kate Hudson Made a Cozy Meatless Lasagna Recipe—and It's Only 4 Points on Weight Watchers
Article
This recipe is the perfect winter dish, featuring lots of seasonal flavors.
The 8 Best Products at Trader Joe's in 2022, According to Customers
Video
The latest Inside Trader Joe's podcast episode revealed this year's winners of the brand's 13th annual Customer Choice Awards.
12 Foods with More Fiber Than an Apple
Video
Boost your fiber intake and overall health with these 12 delicious foods.
Betty White's 3 Secrets for Longevity Are Just as Wonderful as She Was
Video
We're not so sure about all these secrets, but we would love to be as vibrant as Betty was as we age.
5 Mistakes You're Making When Trying to Save Money at the Grocery Store
Video
These common mistakes can be seriously costing you at the grocery store.
Are Mushrooms Healthy? Here's What Research Has to Say
Video
Find out why mushrooms deserve to make it on your next grocery list!
10 Signs You're Not Getting Enough Magnesium—and What to Do About It
Article
Magnesium is an essential mineral for heart, bone and brain health, but many of us are missing the mark. Discover the warning signs of not getting enough magnesium and how to fix it.
Hilarious Food Costumes to Win Halloween This Year
Video
Whether you like to DIY or buy your costume, these ideas are genius. Find food Halloween costume ideas for adults, kids and even groups.
5 Easy Ways to Lower Cholesterol Naturally
Article
No prescription required. Medication isn't the only way to bring those levels down safely.
What's the Difference Between Natural and Added Sugars?
Video
We took a deep dive into the confusing world of sugar to decipher if our bodies digest the sugars in fruit, honey, maple syrup and other alternative sugars the same way as white sugar.
10 Tips for Safe Grocery Shopping During the Coronavirus Pandemic
Video
Discover our top tips for safe grocery shopping to protect yourself—and those around you.
You Just Started the Flexitarian Diet—Here Are the Recipes to Make First
Gallery
We've compiled some of our favorite hearty, meatless mains to help you ease into this new lifestyle while still enjoying the flavors you love.
The #1 Worst Food for Immunity, According to Doctors
Video
You just might want to cut back on this as we prepare for a possible coronavirus outbreak.
You Can Buy a Full Thanksgiving Meal at Aldi for Just $30
Article
Research from the American Farm Bureau found the national average cost of a Thanksgiving dinner for 10 costs $48.91, nearly $19 more than if you shopped at Aldi.
35 Healthy Pumpkin Spice-Flavored Products You Can Enjoy Right Now
Article
From coffee to yogurt to nut butter, there are plenty of festive foods you can enjoy while you wait for fall's arrival.
How One Woman Went from Making Wine in Her Bathtub to Producing Some of the Best Natural Wine in America
Article
La Garagista's Deirdre Heekin is a two-time James Beard Award semifinalist for Outstanding Wine, Spirits or Beer Producer. You can now buy her hard-to-find wines on the vineyard's online shop.
Can You Get Coronavirus From Pets? Here's What Pet Owners Need to Know
Video
Find out how to protect your pet—and yourself—during the COVID-19 outbreak.
What Is a Plumcot—And Should You Be Eating Them?
Video
Our staff has been seeing this funky fruit pop up across various food retailers, like Trader Joe's and Costco.
Guide to Washing Produce
Video
Whether you're buying organic or not, it's important to clean those fruits and veggies for your protection.
Why Are Liquor Stores Considered Essential During the Coronavirus Pandemic?
Video
Here's what you need to know about liquor store operations during the coronavirus pandemic.
How to Store Your Food So It Lasts as Long as Possible
Video
Find out how to store all your grocery staples to ensure they stay fresh.
