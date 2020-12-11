Lauren Manaker M.S., RDN, LD, CLEC

Title: Writer

Location: Charleston, South Carolina

Education: B.S. in Food Science and Human Nutrition, University of Florida; M.S. in Clinical Nutrition, Rush University; Certificate in Lactation Education and Counseling, University of California, San Diego

Expertise: Nutrition, dietetics, women's health, fertility, pregnancy, lactation, breastfeeding, pediatrics, health, wellness

- Outstanding Dietitian of the Year Award, Charleston-Trident Dietetic Association
- Author of three books on fertility and pregnancy

Experience

Lauren Manaker is an award-winning registered dietitian, author of three books and all-around lover of good food. After graduating with a bachelor's degree in food science and human nutrition and a master's degree in clinical nutrition, Lauren has worked in various nutrition-related settings, most recently writing nutrition-related content for Verywell Health, PopSugar, The Kitchn and EatingWell.

Lauren has more than 20 years of experience working in various nutrition-related roles. In her work as a women's health dietitian, she authored three books: Fueling Male Fertility, The First-Time Mom's Pregnancy Cookbook and the 7-Ingredient Healthy Pregnancy Cookbook.

She has held leadership positions with many committees of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics and was the recipient of the Emerging Leader in Women's Health Award in 2018. Most recently, she was awarded the Outstanding Dietitian of the Year Award by her local dietetic association. She is on the Medical Advisory Board for Eat This, Not That!

Additionally, she manages the Instagram page @LaurenLovesNutrition, where people can receive evidence-based nutrition tips and updates. 

About EatingWell

EatingWell has been publishing award-winning journalism about food, nutrition and sustainability since 1990. Learn more about us.
