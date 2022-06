Lauren Lastowka

Writer and EditorLeesburg, VirginiaB.A. in English Language and Literature, University of Virginia; Certificate in Copyediting, University of California, San DiegoHealth literacy, person-first language, chronic health conditions, patient empowerment, health and well-being- Former Executive Editor for Diabetic Living magazine- Former Managing Editor for Edible San Diego magazineLauren Lastowka is a writer and editor with more than 15 years of experience working in the areas of health and well-being. She has worked on Diabetic Living, EatingWell and Edible San Diego magazines. She is passionate about health literacy and patient empowerment and has translated research and clinical guidelines into reader-friendly plain language for years.Lauren served as the executive editor of Diabetic Living magazine and as the managing editor of Edible San Diego magazine. She spent seven years at American Specialty Health, where she led an editorial team in developing educational health content related to nutrition, physical activity, stress management, sleep and chronic health condition management.