Laurel Randolf

These steamed dumplings are often served with a garlicky yogurt sauce, but chef Naseema Kashefi, of the L.A.-based New Arrivals Supper Club, adds a swirl of tomato sauce to the mantu for a colorful, flavorful counterpoint.
Red cabbage gives this fattoush salad extra crunch. Fattoush is a Levantine dish with roots in Lebanon and its defining characteristic is the inclusion of bits of toasted or fried flat bread in the salad. This recipe is adapted from New Arrival Supper Club chef Maysaa Kanjo.