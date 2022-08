Laura Scheck

Laura Scheck is a teacher turned chef with over nine years of experience in culinary instruction. In 2016, she founded Teaching Table, a culinary education platform that inspires home cooks of all ages to cook with what they have. Teaching Table teaches how to shop less, cook more and waste nothing through cooking classes and live demos, as well as by sharing tips, techniques and recipes via blog and social media. She has also taught at Natural Gourmet Institute, Mount Sinai Institute for Advanced Medicine, Brooklyn Brainery, Bronxville Adult School and Cookspace.Before her culinary career, Laura worked in public education for six years, both as a teacher and as a coach for educators, making her uniquely suited to share her enthusiasm for cooking in an approachable and informative way.Laura has always had a passion for food, but she was inspired to focus on plant-based cuisine after starting a CSA (Community Supported Agriculture) with her Brooklyn neighbors in 2011, which enabled her to develop relationships with local farmers. She managed the CSA until 2021.Laura develops recipes for her students, group cooking classes, a blog and social media platforms. Her recipes and culinary tips have appeared in Eater, Business Insider and Outside magazine and in promotional materials for brands like Fifth Season and Lightlife.Laura is also a private chef, preparing meals for families with special diets and extreme allergies, as well as catering for special events.