Laura Scheck

Title: Recipe Developer

Location: Ossining, NY

Education: Double major in International Studies and Religious Studies at Colby College, magna cum laude; M.A. in Sociology of Religion, Graduate Theological Union at University of California, Berkeley; Chef's Training Program, Natural Gourmet Institute

Expertise: Food sourcing and sustainability, cooking, baking, plant-based cuisine, food waste reduction

Experience

Laura Scheck is a teacher turned chef with over nine years of experience in culinary instruction. In 2016, she founded Teaching Table, a culinary education platform that inspires home cooks of all ages to cook with what they have. Teaching Table teaches how to shop less, cook more and waste nothing through cooking classes and live demos, as well as by sharing tips, techniques and recipes via blog and social media. She has also taught at Natural Gourmet Institute, Mount Sinai Institute for Advanced Medicine, Brooklyn Brainery, Bronxville Adult School and Cookspace.

Before her culinary career, Laura worked in public education for six years, both as a teacher and as a coach for educators, making her uniquely suited to share her enthusiasm for cooking in an approachable and informative way.

Laura has always had a passion for food, but she was inspired to focus on plant-based cuisine after starting a CSA (Community Supported Agriculture) with her Brooklyn neighbors in 2011, which enabled her to develop relationships with local farmers. She managed the CSA until 2021.

Laura develops recipes for her students, group cooking classes, a blog and social media platforms. Her recipes and culinary tips have appeared in Eater, Business Insider and Outside magazine and in promotional materials for brands like Fifth Season and Lightlife.

Laura is also a private chef, preparing meals for families with special diets and extreme allergies, as well as catering for special events.

About EatingWell

EatingWell has been publishing award-winning journalism about food, nutrition and sustainability since 1990. Learn more about us.
Chile-Garlic Sauce
New!
This condiment can be used to jazz up any prepared food, or use it as a stand-in for fresh garlic or chile peppers (or both) when marinating proteins or creating curry. With heat, acid and umami, it packs a punch. Our favorite use is on grilled tofu lettuce wraps. We like the more vibrant color that red Thai bird's eye chiles give the sauce, but green chiles work just as well.
Advertisement
Salsa Macha
New!
Salsa macha is a spicy condiment from Mexico, specifically the Veracruz region, made primarily of dried chile peppers and nuts and/or seeds. You might find a few variations across Mexico, but this one has straightforward simplicity and easy-to-procure ingredients. Also, the use of dried chipotles means it has some intense heat. Use salsa macha as a dip for chips, dollop it onto grilled fish, or stir it into other salsas, guacamole and even stews.
Fiery Peach-Habanero Hot Sauce
New!
In years when hot peppers, like habaneros, grow in abundance, the best solution is to make a sauce that uses lots and can be shared or frozen for the cold winter nights ahead. The natural sweetness of peaches and carrots balances the heat of the chiles, while lime and vinegar add tang. Drizzle it over tacos or use it to marinate chicken wings.
Cilantro-Mint Chutney
New!
This bright, herbaceous and subtly spicy chutney is packed with flavor. Try this chutney with dal and rice, on soup, alongside poached eggs or smeared on a sandwich.
© Copyright EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com