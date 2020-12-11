- Developed over 1,000 published recipes - Worked in Better Homes & Gardens test kitchen
Experience
Laura Marzen, RD, LD, is known for developing approachable recipes using her attention to detail and relying on two decades of experience creating and testing recipes. She created and tested recipes while working in the Better Homes & Gardens test kitchen for over seven years.
Since then, she has gone on to develop more than 1,000 recipes for national magazines, such as Better Homes & Gardens, Midwest Living, EatingWell and Delicious Living, along with cookbooks, such as the Whole30 series and an Instant Pot cookbook.
In addition to her work developing recipes, Laura uses her passion for healthy eating and functional nutrition to coach women on improving their digestion and health in a way that's practical and sustainable.
She has consulted for authors Rocco DiSpirito and Joy Bauer and has appeared on both local and national news and television programs on behalf of Better Homes & Gardens and Living the Country Life. With her work coaching women to improve their health, Laura has extensive knowledge on the topics of digestion, metabolism, inflammation and IBS.
Laura earned a B.S. degree in dietetics from Iowa State University. She followed that with a dietetic internship and classes in public health at the University of Iowa through the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
Laura lives in Iowa with her husband, two active kids and one very active dog!
About EatingWell
EatingWell has been publishing award-winning journalism about food, nutrition and sustainability since 1990. Learn more about us.