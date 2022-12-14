Laraine Perri
Tangerine Upside-Down Cake
1
Deliciously caramelized tangerines make a beautiful topping for the “up side” on this healthy vanilla cake. Serve dolloped with vanilla whipped cream.
Advertisement
Tangerine Bourbon Sidecars
1
A fresh twist on a classic cocktail, this quick drink recipe uses sweet tangerine juice to balance the tang of bourbon.
Asparagus & Smoked Mozzarella Pizzettes
2
These cute mini pizzas are topped with asparagus, walnuts, mint, orange and smoked mozzarella cheese for what may sound like a crazy combination of pizza toppings, but try it for yourself. The mix puts a downright delicious spin on pizza night.
Chicken Tacos with Tangerine-Lime Crema
5
This spicy chicken taco recipe gets fresh orange flavor from both the crema and crunchy slaw toppings. Serve with tortilla chips and ice-cold beer.
© Copyright EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com