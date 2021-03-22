Lainey Younkin, M.S., RD, LDN

Don't worry, you don't need a special diet to get your vaccine. But we talked to the CDC and doctors to learn more about drinking alcohol and if there were any foods it would be a good idea to eat or avoid before and after your shot.
Advertisement
Intermittent fasting boasts many benefits, but it could do more harm than good for women. We review the pros and cons of intermittent fasting for women, plus tell you how to get started.
Learn more about the similarities and differences between these two diets. Plus, find out more about the health benefits and cons of each diet plan, which foods are allowed and off limits and how decide what's right for you.
Get our comprehensive list of the best desserts and sweets for people with diabetes.
Ditch the drastic diets. Simply switching up some of your habits could be the key to seeing the scale move.
Here's what to eat if you need cheering up.