Kristy Del Coro, MS, RDN

Highlights



Over 10 years of experience in culinary nutrition

Licensed registered dietitian nutritionist

Trained chef

Began career as an outpatient dietitian at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Worked as the in-house culinary nutritionist of the Michelin-starred restaurant Rouge Tomate in New York City

Co-founder of the annual Culinary Nutrition Conference



Experience



Kristy worked as the in-house culinary nutritionist at the Michelin-starred restaurant Rouge Tomate in New York City as well as its sister company SPE Certified, a nutrition and sustainability consultancy until 2018. In her roles there, Kristy worked with chefs and food service operators to help them develop healthier and more sustainable businesses, created staff training programs, spearheaded recipe development projects, and engaged in media and public relations work for both companies.



As a culinary nutritionist for the past 10 years, Kristy has taken her expertise to the national stage with features in several large media brands. FSR Magazine selected Kristy as a "40 Under 40 Rising Star" in March 2014. Kristy is the co-author of a continuing education course for Today's Dietitian magazine titled, "How Cooking Techniques Affect the Nutritional Qualities of Food."



Kristy also served as an adjunct faculty member at NYU for several years, where she developed and taught a culinary course for nutrition students. She has continued her passion for translating nutrition science in the kitchen as the co-founder of an annual Culinary Nutrition Conference, held in partnership with the Institute of Culinary Education.



Currently, Kristy engages in freelance consulting and writing, private culinary nutrition counseling, and recreational cooking classes, and continues to be available as a nutrition expert for media outlets. Kristy is also a mom of two young children and is particularly passionate about raising open-minded, curious eaters.



Education



Kristy graduated from Boston College with a Bachelor's degree in 2005 and immediately went on to pursue her license as a registered dietitian.



Kristy completed her dietetic internship training at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSKCC) in New York City, obtained a master of science in clinical nutrition from New York University (NYU) in 2008, and subsequently pursued a culinary arts degree from the Institute of Culinary Education, where she completed her training in 2010.