Kristin Montemarano

Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer for Food & Wine and Allrecipes, focusing on stories that cover new products, tested favorites, and sales. After graduating from The Culinary Institute of America and working in professional kitchens, Kristin went on to acquire a bachelor's degree in journalism and graduated in 2021. She previously worked for Insider's Home and Kitchen reviews team.



Highlights:

- Previously worked for Insider as the fellow for the Home and Kitchen Reviews team.

- Graduated from Ramapo College of New Jersey Summa Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in journalism.

- Acquired a Baking and Pastry Degree from The Culinary Institute of America in 2017.



Experience



Kristin graduated from the Culinary Institute of America in 2017, working in various kitchens throughout the years. With professional experience and a continuous passion for cooking and baking at home, she has a very clear understanding of products and tools that are not only essential, but also effective, durable, and high-quality After completing her bachelor's, she started her journalism career as a fellow at Insider, where she focused on writing and editing articles that cover home and kitchen techniques and products. As a long-time northern New Jersey native, Kristin works out of the New York office, and is in constant search for the best sweet and savory bites in the area.



Favorite Purchase:



Kristin's favorite purchase so far has been her Le Creuset Dutch ovens. She's had them for upwards of five years, and loves them for the fact that only the most comforting, belly-warming dishes have come out of them. Think bubbling soups, slow-cooked stews, silky sauces, crusty baked bread, salty caramel, and fried doughnuts. They comes in the perfect sizes, always hold heat well, have tight-fitting lids, and they're easy to clean. Every size has proven to be a kitchen cookware essential.



Education



Kristin graduated from the Culinary Institute of America in 2017 with an associates degree in baking and pastry arts, then completed a bachelor's degree in communication arts with a journalism concentration at Ramapo College of New Jersey in 2021.



Awards:



Received the Outstanding Academic Achievement Award for Communication Arts Journalism in her graduating year.