Kristen Hartke

Title: Food Writer and Recipe Developer

Location: New York, NY

Education: B.F.A. in Photography and Fine Arts, with a concentration in Art Criticism, Corcoran College of the Arts and Design

Expertise: Writing and editing, recipe development, food culture, photography, fine art, design

Experience

Kristen honed her culinary skills working professionally in several restaurant kitchens before going on to earn a B.F.A. in photography and fine arts from the Corcoran College of Art and Design. Her interest in culinary culture and expertise in visual arts led her to working as a food writer, food stylist and culinary producer with a wide range of publications and brands. Kristen has worked with some of the country's most accomplished chefs, including Jacques Pepin, Virginia Willis and Carla Hall, with whom she continues to collaborate as a culinary producer.

Kristen is often called "the recipe whisperer," and her expertise in plant-based cooking and recipe development is frequently in demand by chefs and cookbook authors. She was the lead recipe tester for Joe Yonan's James Beard-nominated cookbook Cool Beans and is now working on his forthcoming title, Mastering the Art of Plant-Based Cooking (Ten Speed Press, 2024).

Kristen's work has allowed her to interview and cook with some of the country's most celebrated chefs and cookbook authors, including Grace Young, Leah Chase, Aarón Sánchez and Sean Brock. Kristen's writings have been nominated for awards several times by the James Beard Foundation, as well as by the International Association of Culinary Professionals and Edible Communities' EDDY Awards. She is also the co-author of a children's book, Carla and the Christmas Cornbread, published by Simon & Schuster in 2021.

Kristen is a member of Les Dames d'Escoffier, the International Association of Culinary Professionals, Women Chefs and Restauranteurs, the New York Women's Culinary Alliance and the National Writers Union.

Passion Fruit Cheesecake Jars
A honey-sweetened cheesecake filling is perfectly creamy against the floral tang of passion fruit curd in this elegant no-bake dessert. Because fresh passion fruit isn't always easy to find, a shelf-stable passion fruit puree makes quick work of the curd; the resulting dessert is so rich and flavorful, a little goes a long way!
Magic Mint Lemonade
What could be more magical than a color-changing beverage? The naturally deep blue tint of butterfly pea flower tea has a chemical reaction to acidic liquids, creating a beautiful ombre purple effect. The tea can be made ahead of time then mixed with the lemonade on the spot, guaranteed to garner plenty of oohs and aahs—and an extra squeeze of fresh lemon juice on top adds an extra punch to the pH level for even more intensity!
Smoky Guacamole Cups with Bacon
Guacamole gets a smoky kick thanks to chipotle powder and smoked paprika before being tucked into handheld cups and topped with bacon, corn and spicy pickled jalapeños. We like using Tostitos Scoops for their raised edges, but any tortilla chip will work as well.
Bhel Puri
A favorite Indian snack food, bhel puri is a crunchy savory treat that can be customized to your tastes or what you have on hand, but always contains some of the same elements: puffed rice, a couple of different chutneys and a combination of fresh chopped vegetables, which usually includes onion and tomatoes, often cubed potatoes and sometimes even cucumber or mango. Keep the wet and dry ingredients separate until just before serving, then stir them together when you're ready to party.
Soft Pretzel Bites with Popping Pepper Butter 
If you loved Pop Rocks as a kid, then this fun appetizer is for you. Unflavored culinary crystals—the basis of the classic candy treat—are blended into softened flavored butter. When you spread the butter onto chewy, soft pretzel bites, you'll get a surprise burst with every bite!
Why Baking for Someone Is an Act of Love—Even If You Make Cake from a Box
Food writer and recipe developer Kristen Hartke shares how she fell in love with baking, plus her recipes for almond cake, mint chocolate cake and more.
Almond Cake with Pineapple-Rum Filling
This cake is a spin on bizcocho mojadito, which is often served at celebrations in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. We made this gluten-free almond cake using a cup-for-cup blend with xanthan gum, such as King Arthur Gluten-Free Measure for Measure Flour. If gluten-free isn't your priority, you can substitute 1 cup all-purpose flour and 3/4 cup white whole-wheat flour for the GF flour. Read more about Kristen Hartke's love of baking.
Lemon Angel Food Cake with Strawberries & Coconut Cream
Be sure that your tube pan is free from any grease or flour--the batter for this homemade angel food cake needs to be able to climb the sides of the pan as it bakes to hold its structure. Read more about Kristen Hartke's love of baking.
Vegan Dark Chocolate Cake
No one will guess that this moist, decadent devil's food cake is vegan. Aquafaba, the liquid from canned chickpeas, is the secret to whipping up the gloriously light buttercream-like frosting on this vegan chocolate cake. Read more about Kristen Hartke's love of baking.
Peanut Butter-Banana Frozen Yogurt Cake
This grown-up version of ice cream cake is a little sweet and a little salty. The yogurt cake gets its distinct flavor from freeze-dried banana slices--they can be pulverized into a powder (unlike regular dried bananas, which have a chewy texture). Read more about Kristen Hartke's love of baking.
Mint Chocolate Cake
This mint chocolate cake is an homage to Andes Crème de Menthe Thins. It's rich and quite easy to whip up. Add a touch of food coloring to make the mint buttercream filling pale green if you'd like. Read more about Kristen Hartke's love of baking.
