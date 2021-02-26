A honey-sweetened cheesecake filling is perfectly creamy against the floral tang of passion fruit curd in this elegant no-bake dessert. Because fresh passion fruit isn't always easy to find, a shelf-stable passion fruit puree makes quick work of the curd; the resulting dessert is so rich and flavorful, a little goes a long way!
What could be more magical than a color-changing beverage? The naturally deep blue tint of butterfly pea flower tea has a chemical reaction to acidic liquids, creating a beautiful ombre purple effect. The tea can be made ahead of time then mixed with the lemonade on the spot, guaranteed to garner plenty of oohs and aahs—and an extra squeeze of fresh lemon juice on top adds an extra punch to the pH level for even more intensity!
Guacamole gets a smoky kick thanks to chipotle powder and smoked paprika before being tucked into handheld cups and topped with bacon, corn and spicy pickled jalapeños. We like using Tostitos Scoops for their raised edges, but any tortilla chip will work as well.
A favorite Indian snack food, bhel puri is a crunchy savory treat that can be customized to your tastes or what you have on hand, but always contains some of the same elements: puffed rice, a couple of different chutneys and a combination of fresh chopped vegetables, which usually includes onion and tomatoes, often cubed potatoes and sometimes even cucumber or mango. Keep the wet and dry ingredients separate until just before serving, then stir them together when you're ready to party.
If you loved Pop Rocks as a kid, then this fun appetizer is for you. Unflavored culinary crystals—the basis of the classic candy treat—are blended into softened flavored butter. When you spread the butter onto chewy, soft pretzel bites, you'll get a surprise burst with every bite!
Food writer and recipe developer Kristen Hartke shares how she fell in love with baking, plus her recipes for almond cake, mint chocolate cake and more.
This cake is a spin on bizcocho mojadito, which is often served at celebrations in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. We made this gluten-free almond cake using a cup-for-cup blend with xanthan gum, such as King Arthur Gluten-Free Measure for Measure Flour. If gluten-free isn't your priority, you can substitute 1 cup all-purpose flour and 3/4 cup white whole-wheat flour for the GF flour.
Be sure that your tube pan is free from any grease or flour--the batter for this homemade angel food cake needs to be able to climb the sides of the pan as it bakes to hold its structure.
No one will guess that this moist, decadent devil's food cake is vegan. Aquafaba, the liquid from canned chickpeas, is the secret to whipping up the gloriously light buttercream-like frosting on this vegan chocolate cake.