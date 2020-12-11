Krissy Brady

Title: Writer

Location: Ontario, Canada

Education:

Expertise: Chronic illness, health, lifestyle, mental health, nutrition, wellness

- Founder of Club Meh
- Self-described unhealthy health writer

Experience

Krissy Brady is an Ontario-based freelance writer who specializes in health and wellness articles. She is so out of shape, the health tracker on her phone pings her periodically to see if she's still alive—so, naturally, she became a health and wellness writer.

She may not like to move it move it, but what she lacks in life skills she makes up for in credentials. Her writing has appeared in Cosmopolitan, Women's Health, Prevention, InStyle and WW, as well as on the EatingWell, HuffPost, Self and Martha Stewart websites. She's also a regular contributor to Livestrong and Shondaland.

Krissy's short-term goal: To provide people with the health intel they need to feel a little more empowered and a little less verklempt.

About EatingWell

EatingWell has been publishing award-winning journalism about food, nutrition and sustainability since 1990. Learn more about us.
