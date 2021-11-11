Kimberly Holland

Kimberly Holland is a senior editor for Allrecipes. Previously, she was the editor of CookingLight.com, and she has been a writer or editor for Southern Living, EatingWell, Real Simple, Healthline, Reader's Digest, Health and more. Her first book is Collagen Handbook: Recipes for Natural Living. She lives in Alabama with her two cats, who are far too demanding on her time.
Fresh Express Recalls More Than 200 Fresh Salad Products Due to Potential Listeria Contamination
Article
Check your crisper drawers.
Advertisement
I Tried the Ketogenic Diet for 30 Days and Here's What Happened
Video
Is the high-fat, low-carb diet all it's cracked up to be? Learn more about my plan including what I ate, my challenges and successes, plus my overall results, weight loss and takeaways from one month on the keto diet meal plan.
Canned Pumpkin Actually Is Pumpkin, but Not the Kind You Carve
Article
It's time to set the record straight.
Carrot Recall: California Company Announces Possible Salmonella Contamination in Baby and Shredded Carrots
Article
The nationwide recall impacts six carrot products.
I Gave Up Sugar for 30 Days-Here's What Happened
Article
I've had a sweet tooth for as long as I can remember. Giving up sugar felt a lot like giving up oxygen some days, but I came away with a completely new understanding of cravings and bad habits.
These Are the 10 Cast Iron Cookware Deals Worth Shopping During Prime Day
Article
Shop the heirloom-worthy pans and skillets for 48 hours only.
Amazon Shoppers Say This 'Genius' Vent Fixes the Instant Pot's Biggest Design Flaw
Article
You can't beat the price.
The 25 Best Kitchen and Home Deals from Walmart's Huge Memorial Day Weekend Sale
Article
Save almost $300 on a top-rated knife block, and get ready for summer with some great grill deals.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
One of Our Favorite Cast Iron Companies Now Offers Personalized Engravable Skillets
Article
Make the greatest gift a little more perfect.
Ina Garten Says These Three Essential Kitchen Tools Will Make You a More Confident Cook
Article
Even after decades of cooking, The Barefoot Contessa host still calls on these gadgets to ensure her recipes are perfect every time.
Ketchup Candy Canes Are Available Now — Because 2020 Isn't Through With Us Yet
Article
Two other flavors, Pho and Shiitake Mushroom, are also new for 2020.
This Pan Could Replace Your Skillet and Sauce Pans — and It's More Than $200 Off Right Now
Article
The All-Day Pan is basically a cookware Swiss knife.
Lodge Adds New Cast Iron Pieces to Their Bakeware Lineup
Article
New looks for our favorite cookware.
Grape Soda Grapes Are Available at Sam's Club — But Only for a Short Time
Article
And another fan-favorite grape will be returning, too.
Red Onions Linked to Salmonella Outbreak Have Sickened Nearly 400 People in 34 States
Video
The California-based company tied to the outbreak will be recalling all onions that may have come into contact with the red onions.
Advertisement
How to Marinate Chicken
Video
Whether you're looking for a dry rub or a wet marinade, we'll show you how to marinate your chicken breast the right way for flavorful results. Plus, learn how long to marinate chicken and how to broil and grill that chicken breast to perfection.
How to Cook Acorn Squash
Article
Learn how to cook acorn squash with these two easy techniques to turn this versatile winter squash tender and delicately sweet.
EPA Announces Two Lysol Products Are the First Disinfectants That Can Effectively Kill the Coronavirus
Article
These are the first two approved disinfectant products that have been tested against COVID-19.
Pilgrim's Pride Recalls Nearly 60,000 Pounds of Chicken Nuggets Shipped to Several States
Article
The frozen, ready-to-eat chicken breast nuggets were made May 6, 2020.
More Than 40,000 Pounds of Ground Beef Sold at Walmart, Other Stores Recalled for Possible E. Coli
Video
The recalled beef packets were produced June 1.
How to Cook Tofu So You'll Actually Like It
Article
Tofu is a blank canvas for many types of recipes, from crispy tofu tacos to creamy tofu smoothies. Here, a guide to cooking tofu so you get the delicious results you want.
All Hail the Jiffy Cornbread Mix—It's Not Just for Cornbread
Video
And it's usually under $1 per box.
Advertisement
Baking Soda vs. Baking Powder
Article
One rises, the other spreads. Walk through the science of these two ingredients.
How to Cook with Lentils
Article
Your veggie meals are about to get a lot more interesting.
7 Things You Didn't Know Your Dishwasher Could Do
Video
Sure, it cleans that stuck-on cheese, but your dishwasher is a bit of a magician.
Load More
© Copyright EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com