Ken Haedrich

A bit of jalapeño jelly adds a touch of heat and color to the sweet-and-sour apple chutney. It makes the perfect accompaniment to this and other spicy chicken and pork dishes, particularly those cooked over the grill.
This colorful soup is both simple and delicious. Use apples that cook up soft; McIntosh are great.
The bananas have to get in and out of the pan in 1 1/2 minutes, no longer, so they stay firm in the center. If you are cooking for 4, you can easily double the recipe; it is important not to crowd the skillet, so get everything ready to go and make it in 2 batches.
In addition to making a great burger sauce, this can be used as a marinade for barbecued shrimp or pork. Double the recipe, use half for the marinade and brush the rest on the food as you grill.