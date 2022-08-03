Ken Haedrich
Spiced Chicken Breasts with Apple-Jalapeno Chutney
A bit of jalapeño jelly adds a touch of heat and color to the sweet-and-sour apple chutney. It makes the perfect accompaniment to this and other spicy chicken and pork dishes, particularly those cooked over the grill.
Curried Carrot & Apple Soup
This colorful soup is both simple and delicious. Use apples that cook up soft; McIntosh are great.
Caramelized Bananas
The bananas have to get in and out of the pan in 1 1/2 minutes, no longer, so they stay firm in the center. If you are cooking for 4, you can easily double the recipe; it is important not to crowd the skillet, so get everything ready to go and make it in 2 batches.
Yogurt-Chutney Sauce
In addition to making a great burger sauce, this can be used as a marinade for barbecued shrimp or pork. Double the recipe, use half for the marinade and brush the rest on the food as you grill.
