Kelly Reilly

Title: Gardening Writer

Location: Johnston, Iowa

Education: B.A. in Journalism and Mass Communication, English, University of Iowa; J.D., University of Iowa College of Law; M.B.A., University of Iowa

Expertise: Gardening, landscaping, houseplants, outdoor living

- Former BHG.com Gardening editor
- Two-time GardenComm award winner 

Experience

Kelly Reilly is a gardening expert with a decade of experience writing and editing approachable, inspiring content for some of the nation's most revered lifestyle and retail brands.

As a former Better Homes & Gardens garden editor, Kelly has spent the past decade creating approachable, inspiring content for gardeners of all levels, with a special emphasis on those trying their hand at planting for the first time. Whether it's a deep dive into a complex topic, a helpful how-to or a roundup of the best plants hitting the market this year, Kelly writes articles that empower readers to turn their gardening and outdoor ideas into I-did-its.

Kelly served as BHG.com's gardening editor from 2013 to 2016 before becoming director of marketing for the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden, where her editorial leadership on Bloom magazine earned her two GardenComm gold medals. She is a regular contributor to leading garden brands such as Burpee and Scott's Miracle-Gro and also writes for top editorial brands such as Better Homes & Gardens and EatingWell.

Kelly holds a J.D. and a B.A. (with distinction) from the University of Iowa and recently completed her M.B.A. from the University of Iowa. She earned a Pro-Hort Trainee certificate from the Iowa State University Extension for completing its Master Gardener program.

About EatingWell

EatingWell has been publishing award-winning journalism about food, nutrition and sustainability since 1990. Learn more about us.
Composting 101: How to Compost at Home
Article
Learn what compost is, how to compost, what food scraps can and can't be composted and how to use it to enrich your garden soil.
How to Grow Peppers in a Pot
Article
Container gardening with peppers is a wonderful way to enjoy tangy bell peppers and spicy jalapeños alike. Learn how to grow peppers in a pot for maximum results, including how to water peppers, tips for growing peppers and more.
The Only Tools You Need to Start a Garden
Article
Don't let a lack of garden tools or know-how keep you from growing your own vegetables and fruit. We've rounded up the essential gardening tools you need to get started, plus helpful tips and optional add-ons that can make gardening easier.
How to Grow a Pineapple—All You Need Is a Pineapple!
Video
Learn how pineapples grow and and get step-by-step instructions for growing your very own pineapple at home!
Your Ultimate Guide to Growing Herbs Indoors
Article
Indoor herb gardens not only provide fresh herbs at your fingertips, but also fill your home with fragrance and greenery. Learn how to grow herbs indoors, including what herbs to grow indoors, tips on care and lighting, and indoor herb garden ideas.
How to Grow Fruits & Vegetables from Food Scraps
Video
Give your kitchen scraps new life with these fruits and vegetables you can grow from leftovers.
