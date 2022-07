Kelly Reilly

: Gardening Writer: Johnston, Iowa: B.A. in Journalism and Mass Communication, English, University of Iowa; J.D., University of Iowa College of Law; M.B.A., University of Iowa: Gardening, landscaping, houseplants, outdoor living- Former BHG.com Gardening editor- Two-time GardenComm award winnerKelly Reilly is a gardening expert with a decade of experience writing and editing approachable, inspiring content for some of the nation's most revered lifestyle and retail brands.As a former Better Homes & Gardens garden editor, Kelly has spent the past decade creating approachable, inspiring content for gardeners of all levels, with a special emphasis on those trying their hand at planting for the first time. Whether it's a deep dive into a complex topic, a helpful how-to or a roundup of the best plants hitting the market this year, Kelly writes articles that empower readers to turn their gardening and outdoor ideas into I-did-its.Kelly served as BHG.com's gardening editor from 2013 to 2016 before becoming director of marketing for the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden, where her editorial leadership on Bloom magazine earned her two GardenComm gold medals. She is a regular contributor to leading garden brands such as Burpee and Scott's Miracle-Gro and also writes for top editorial brands such as Better Homes & Gardens and EatingWell.Kelly holds a J.D. and a B.A. (with distinction) from the University of Iowa and recently completed her M.B.A. from the University of Iowa. She earned a Pro-Hort Trainee certificate from the Iowa State University Extension for completing its Master Gardener program.