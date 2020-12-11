Kelly Reilly

Learn what compost is, how to compost, what food scraps can and can't be composted and how to use it to enrich your garden soil.
How to Grow Peppers in a Pot
Article
Container gardening with peppers is a wonderful way to enjoy tangy bell peppers and spicy jalapeños alike. Learn how to grow peppers in a pot for maximum results, including how to water peppers, tips for growing peppers and more.
Don't let a lack of garden tools or know-how keep you from growing your own vegetables and fruit. We've rounded up the essential gardening tools you need to get started, plus helpful tips and optional add-ons that can make gardening easier.
Learn how pineapples grow and and get step-by-step instructions for growing your very own pineapple at home!
Indoor herb gardens not only provide fresh herbs at your fingertips, but also fill your home with fragrance and greenery. Learn how to grow herbs indoors, including what herbs to grow indoors, tips on care and lighting, and indoor herb garden ideas.
Give your kitchen scraps new life with these fruits and vegetables you can grow from leftovers.