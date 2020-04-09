Kelly Plowe, M.S., RD

Bananas are tasty, highly portable and high in potassium—but they also boast several other potential health benefits.
Advertisement
Eating more plant-based protein has numerous health benefits, but you'll also want to watch out for some downsides. Here are 6 things that can happen in your body when you eat less meat.
Your go-to guide to navigating the supermarket for all of your plant-based needs. From the best products in the freezer section to all the must-have whole-grain bread and cereals.
The Health Benefits of Tomatoes
Article
Tomatoes are bursting with health benefits—and they're delicious, too.
There's a lot of buzz around the benefits of honey from soothing a sore throat to warding off allergies. Here are the six science-backed health benefits of honey along with ways to enjoy.
Thinking of going plant-based? Learn about the foods you should fill up on and those you should eat less of.