Katy Spratte Joyce

Title: Contributing Writer

Location: Omaha, NE

Education: Creighton University

Expertise: Food, wine, travel, the Midwest, healthy cooking, food trends, lifestyle

Experience

Katy Spratte Joyce is a celebrated lifestyle journalist with over four years of professional writing experience. Aside from her contributions to EatingWell, Katy's work has appeared in Taste of Home, The Spruce Eats, the Kitchn, Condé Nast Traveler and several other publications.

Katy is a member of the Society of American Travel Writers and the Impact Travel Alliance. She is also a WSET Level 1 sommelier and is currently studying for her WSET Level 2 certification.

About EatingWell

EatingWell has been publishing award-winning journalism about food, nutrition and sustainability since 1990. Learn more about us.
