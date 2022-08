Katie Webster

Contributing Editor, Recipe DeveloperRichmond, VermontB.A. in Fine Art, Skidmore College; AOS, New England Culinary InstituteCooking with seasonal ingredients, weeknight dinners, recipe development, food photography- Focuses on locally sourced seasonal ingredients in easy-to-make recipes- Started developing recipes professionally in 2002Katie Webster is a freelance recipe developer, food photographer and author of the blog HealthySeasonalRecipes.com, where she shares easy and nutritious recipes for busy families. Her recipes have appeared in EatingWell, Fitness, Parents, Parenting and several Edible Communities publications. Her recipes and photography have been featured on popular online sites, including Kitchn and Parade.She is a culinary school graduate who got her start in recipe development while working in the Test Kitchen at EatingWell more than 20 years ago. She is the author and photographer of the cookbook Maple: 100 Sweet and Savory Recipes Featuring Pure Maple Syrup (Quirk Books).Katie earned a B.S. in fine arts from Skidmore College, where she studied photography, studio art and art history. She graduated from the New England Culinary Institute in 2001. She has worked in both catering and restaurant kitchens and operated her own personal chef business.She trained in professional recipe development and testing in the EatingWell Test Kitchen. There, she pitched and developed recipe concepts for both print magazines and nearly a dozen EatingWell cookbooks and followed the rigorous testing protocols for recipe features.EatingWell has been publishing award-winning journalism about food, nutrition and sustainability since 1990. Learn more about us