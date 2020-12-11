Kathy Gunst

Title: Freelance Food Writer

Location: South Berwick, Maine

Education: Graduate, New School in NYC and Cordon Bleu School of Cookery in London.

Expertise: Seasonal foods, food interviews, profiles

- James Beard Award winner for Journalism
- Resident chef for NPR's Here and Now 

Experience

Kathy Gunst has worked as a food writer, editor and teacher for more than three decades. She is an award-winning food journalist who has written 16 cookbooks. Her work has appeared in The Washington Post, EatingWell, The New York Times, Food & Wine, Better Homes & Gardens, Culture, Yankee, Bon Appétit and many other publications and websites.

As the resident chef for NPR's Here and Now, she is heard on over 550 public radio stations nationwide.

She won a James Beard Award for Home Cooking in Journalism for an article entitled "Cabbage Craft" in EatingWell magazine and received an IACP award for Best Audio Series for her work at Here and Now.

Kathy is a resident of Maine, where she focuses on regional seasonal foods. She is a member of the International Association of Culinary Professionals.

