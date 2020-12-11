Katherine C. Parker

Oatmeal is a satisfying, nutritious morning meal. Here are cooking instructions for quick-cooking oats, old-fashioned oats and steel-cut oats.
How to Cook Quinoa
Learn how to make quinoa on the stovetop, in the rice cooker and in the Instant Pot. Plus, get expert cooking tips and healthy recipes for quinoa salads, bowls and more.
A well-seasoned cast-iron skillet is virtually nonstick, so it's worth taking the time to season (or reseason) correctly.
How to Make Gnocchi
Turn four simple ingredients-potatoes, flour, egg yolk and salt-into light and fluffy homemade gnocchi (that's "NYOH-kee") that are way better and store-bought gnocchi. With these step-by-step instructions, you'll learn how to make gnocchi so you can give the delicious gift of homemade pasta to your family and friends.
Here's your ultimate guide to cleaning, seasoning and roasting pumpkin seeds for an easy fall snack.
How to Grill Pizza
Use your grill as a pizza oven to create deluxe, garden-fresh flatbreads. The hot surface gives better results, faster, than your oven.
How to Cook Fresh Green Beans
Get out of your green bean rut with these incredible ideas for how to cook, roast, steam and sauté them. Plus, find out how many calories are in green beans, what nutrients are in green beans and why they're so good for you.
Use this simple ratio and method to make perfect brown rice every time.