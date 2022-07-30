Kate E. Richards, author of Drinking with Chickens, gave EatingWell a spicy cocktail recipe for you to mix up that she says is equally good for happy hour or brunch--fowl or no fowl.
This classic cocktail is as easy to make. It's tart and salty and you probably already have all the ingredients in your pantry. If you like your citrus cocktails a bit more on the sweet side, add a quick honey syrup, or if you like things spicy, you can even muddle a few slices of jalapeño in the bottom of your shaker first!
If you're at home and looking for a quick tropical happy hour escape, this strikingly simple daiquiri is just what the doctor ordered. All you need is rum, fresh lime juice and sugar to feel those beachy vibes in the comfort of your own home.
A traditional mai tai is an easy-to-make cocktail made up of two kinds of rum, orange liqueur, lime juice and almond syrup. If you don't happen to have all those goodies just hanging out in your kitchen cupboards, we'll show you how to make a slight variation that is just as delicious.
This easy-to-make and easy-to-drink staple cocktail gets its stunning color from grenadine. If you don't have grenadine on hand, you can make your own or use simple syrup. While you won't get the color, it will still taste great and that's what's important! You can use freshly squeezed or store-bought orange juice to make this drink; freshly squeezed will make for a sweeter cocktail.
If you're looking for an easy happy hour recipe, but feeling a little limited on ingredients, we've got a bit of good news: you don't have to have a fully stocked bar to turn out a delicious whiskey sour. Hopefully, you've got a little whiskey or bourbon lying around, a bit of maple syrup and fresh citrus. And if you're really looking to elevate your beverage, add some aquafaba to the mix. While not necessary, it stands in for the traditional egg white to create a lovely layer of foam at the top.