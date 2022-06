Karen Asp

WriterFort Wayne, IndianaB.A. in Literature, Journalism, Miami University; M.A. in Literature, Indiana University BloomingtonHealth, fitness, diet/nutrition and pets- Holds two world records in Nordic walking- Author of two books: Anti-Aging Hacks and Food Allergies and IntolerancesKaren Asp, M.A., is an award-winning journalist and author who covers health, nutrition, fitness, travel and animals (companion and farmed). She has more than two decades of experience writing for Martha Stewart Living, Better Homes and Gardens, O, Self, Real Simple, Forks Over Knives, Clean Eating, Oxygen, Shape, Reader's Digest, EatingWell, Health, Sentient Media, Prevention, Good Housekeeping and other publications.Karen is a former contributing editor for Woman's Day and fitness columnist for Allure. She's written two books: Anti-Aging Hacks and Food Allergies and Intolerances.She holds certifications through the American Council on Exercise as a group fitness instructor and personal trainer and is certified as a vegan lifestyle coach and educator through Main Street Vegan.In addition, Karen is an ACE-certified personal trainer and fitness instructor who competes in Nordic walking. As a plant-powered athlete, she's won several world championships and holds two world records in the sport. She's passionate about spreading the message about the importance of plant-based diets and the vegan lifestyle, and her expertise is enhanced by being a certified plant-based nutrition educator, vegan mentor and certified vegan lifestyle coach and educator. She's also a frequent podcast and web show guest.She shares her home with a dog and cat, and since the pandemic, she has opened her home to several foster dogs, including a paralyzed pittie mix. She volunteers regularly at her local animal shelter and is a former board member for Indiana's first farmed animal sanctuary.