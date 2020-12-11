We think a lot about the impact our diet has on our own health, but what about the environment? This guide may help you eat better for both.
Walking can do more than get you from point A to point B. This classic activity can improve your heart health, blood sugar and more. Plus, we include tips on how to get more out of your walks.
Research on the health benefits of ginger for burning calories, cinnamon for muscle recovery and more.
No time? No problem. Science says you can get fit just by slipping in tiny exercise "snacks."
If hoofing it with poles seems a little weird, get this: Nordic walking gives you cardio plus a full-body strength workout. Talk about effective!
The artisanal loaves being produced in the U.S. are the best thing since, well, you know. These are delicious and come with health benefits.
You know soda is bad for you—it's loaded with sugar, preservatives and artificial colors. Diet soda isn't any healthier. Kick your soda habit and cut down on added sugars with our simple homemade soda recipe.
Learn why people are eating charcoal (yes, charcoal!) and if you should give it a try.