Karen Ansel, M.S., RDN

As they gain mainstream popularity, we looked at what the science says about the smarts-enhancing potential of nootropic compounds.
Advertisement
All of the airy crunch you love without the fluorescent orange cheese dust.
Healthy foods can be budget-friendly. Here's how.
Top 10 Sources of Sodium in Food
Article
It's not just about the salt shaker. Sodium is in foods you eat everyday—here are the biggest offenders.
Nonstop news about recalls making you nervous? Here's why you don't need to freak.
The omega-3 index can actually reveal important information about your health. Here's what you need to know.