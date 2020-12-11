Julie Floyd Jones

Upgrade your workout experience with these comfy running shoes for every type of foot.
Boost your confidence and self-esteem by including these exercises in your workout routine.
This workout plan can help boost your brain health, reduce dementia risk and more.
Here's how to improve your balance through exercise, plus the best exercises to reduce your risk of injury.
With new information becoming available each day on the COVID-19 vaccine and vaccine boosters, an internal medicine and infectious disease specialist shares the most important facts you should know about the COVID-19 booster shots.
One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. Here we look at the role that food plays in the fight against breast cancer, learn foods to include during treatment to reduce inflammation, and hear from someone who overcame cancer on how food impacted her treatment and recovery journey.
While some decline in cognitive ability is considered a normal part of aging, there are a number of practices that help prevent age-related cognitive decline. Here we focus on five habits to incorporate into your daily routine to improve brain health and prevent cognitive decline.
You'll feel comfortable and supported in these best sports bras for running, classes, yoga and more.
Since the 1960's the Mediterranean diet has been recommended for its cardiovascular and brain health benefits. What if it could also help us get a better night's sleep? Here we look at the key sleep-promoting components of the Mediterranean diet and the foods to include for a better night's rest.