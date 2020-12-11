Julia Westbrook

Join us in fighting with your fork to help protect the planet.
Advertisement
Walking can do more than get you from point A to point B. This classic activity can improve your heart health, blood sugar and more. Plus, we include tips on how to get more out of your walks.
We love homemade pancakes, but when you're in a rush, these store-bought mixes are a great healthy back-up option—and they taste great too.
Plus, get healthy cereal options so you know exactly what to buy at the store.
Find our top picks for healthy salad dressings, plus how to choose a healthy dressing at the grocery store and what to look for on the nutrition label.
We separate fact from fiction on how to stay hydrated.
Stash some of these in your freezer for a healthy meal in a pinch.
Advertisement
5 strategies that can help uplift your mood
These nutritionist-approved healthy cracker picks are made with whole grains. They're great for everyday or for a party (did someone say cheeseboard?).
Stash some of these in your freezer for a healthy meal in a pinch.
5 strategies that can help uplift your mood
These nutritionist-approved healthy cracker picks are made with whole grains. They're great for everyday or for a party (did someone say cheeseboard?).
Six ways to balance your blood sugar, whether you want to reverse or avoid prediabetes.
See why tea lives up to its health food hype.
Advertisement
You have probably heard of the acronym, but what exactly is ADHD? Does an ADHD diet exist? We have the answers. Better yet, you can help calm a scattered brain with these diet and lifestyle strategies.
Whether your yard is the size of a postage stamp or you're just looking for ways to use your vertical space, trellising is a beautiful way to grow veggies. Here's how to grow vegetables in a vertical garden.
Fight climate change, support healthier soil, save water—all before your second cup of coffee. Meet the cereal, made from Kernza, that's making this a reality.
Find out if it will help give you an energy boost. Plus learn more about good sources of all the B vitamins.
As if you needed another reason to indulge your chocolate cravings, we took a look at the science of why dark chocolate is healthy.
Is soup healthy? Yes! Here are four healthy reasons to grab a spoon.
These are our top picks after taste-testing and analyzing the nutrition and ingredients of almost 40 different kinds of chips. Plus find shopping tips on what to look for when you're buying veggie chips.
Advertisement
Close this dialog window Share & More
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.