Julia Westbrook
How Your Food Choices Can Help Fight Climate Change
Article
Join us in fighting with your fork to help protect the planet.
Advertisement
6 Health Benefits of Walking
Video
Walking can do more than get you from point A to point B. This classic activity can improve your heart health, blood sugar and more. Plus, we include tips on how to get more out of your walks.
The Best Healthy Pancake Mixes to Buy
Video
We love homemade pancakes, but when you're in a rush, these store-bought mixes are a great healthy back-up option—and they taste great too.
How to Pick the Healthiest Breakfast Cereal
Article
Plus, get healthy cereal options so you know exactly what to buy at the store.
How to Buy a Healthy Salad Dressing
Article
Find our top picks for healthy salad dressings, plus how to choose a healthy dressing at the grocery store and what to look for on the nutrition label.
How Much Water Should You Drink, By The Numbers
Video
We separate fact from fiction on how to stay hydrated.
How to Buy the Healthiest Frozen Burritos
Article
Stash some of these in your freezer for a healthy meal in a pinch.
Advertisement
5 Natural Remedies for Anxiety
Video
5 strategies that can help uplift your mood
The Best Healthy Crackers to Buy at the Store
Video
These nutritionist-approved healthy cracker picks are made with whole grains. They're great for everyday or for a party (did someone say cheeseboard?).
How to Buy the Healthiest Frozen Burritos
Article
Stash some of these in your freezer for a healthy meal in a pinch.
5 Natural Remedies for Anxiety
Video
5 strategies that can help uplift your mood
The Best Healthy Crackers to Buy at the Store
Video
These nutritionist-approved healthy cracker picks are made with whole grains. They're great for everyday or for a party (did someone say cheeseboard?).
What Is Prediabetes—And 6 Steps to Help You Manage It
Video
Six ways to balance your blood sugar, whether you want to reverse or avoid prediabetes.
6 Amazing Health Benefits of Tea
Article
See why tea lives up to its health food hype.
Advertisement
Natural Remedies for ADHD
Video
You have probably heard of the acronym, but what exactly is ADHD? Does an ADHD diet exist? We have the answers. Better yet, you can help calm a scattered brain with these diet and lifestyle strategies.
How to Build a Butternut Squash Garden Trellis
Article
Whether your yard is the size of a postage stamp or you're just looking for ways to use your vertical space, trellising is a beautiful way to grow veggies. Here's how to grow vegetables in a vertical garden.
This New Grain Is Good for the Environment and Good for You—Here's How to Get Your Hands on It
Video
Fight climate change, support healthier soil, save water—all before your second cup of coffee. Meet the cereal, made from Kernza, that's making this a reality.
Will Vitamin B12 Give Me Energy?
Video
Find out if it will help give you an energy boost. Plus learn more about good sources of all the B vitamins.
4 Legit Health Benefits of Dark Chocolate
Video
As if you needed another reason to indulge your chocolate cravings, we took a look at the science of why dark chocolate is healthy.
Why Soup Is So Good for You
Article
Is soup healthy? Yes! Here are four healthy reasons to grab a spoon.
The Best Healthy Veggie Chips to Buy
Article
These are our top picks after taste-testing and analyzing the nutrition and ingredients of almost 40 different kinds of chips. Plus find shopping tips on what to look for when you're buying veggie chips.
Advertisement
© Copyright EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com