Julia Levy

Recipe Tester/DeveloperBirmingham, AlabamaAssociate Degree in Occupational Studies/Culinary Arts, Culinary Institute of America; B.A. in Nutrition, summa cum laude, Johnson & Wales UniversityNutrition, food science- Named Cook to Follow in Allrecipes Magazine- Host of You Can Cook That for 2 yearsJulia Levy is an eater, maker and dabbler in all things food. With nearly a decade of work experience, over 1,000 recipes tested, hundreds of recipes developed and just as many articles published, she has become a veritable resource for all your food questions. Her work has appeared in Cooking Light, MyRecipes, Southern Living, Real Simple, Fine Cooking and other publications and websites.Julia is a recipe tester and developer who has been working in the Dotdash Meredith Food Studios since 2015. She received her associate degree in culinary arts from the Culinary Institute of America in 2011 and her bachelor's in nutrition from Johnson & Wales University in 2013. From there, Julia worked in several clean-eating kitchens, including Food Matters NYC and Hilton Head Health.After deciding that test kitchens were where her heart belonged, Julia worked as a test kitchen assistant for Fine Cooking magazine in Connecticut before moving to Alabama. When she's not cooking, baking or bingeing the next true-crime podcast, she's snuggling with her dog, Elmer Fudd, and her cat, Pepé.EatingWell has been publishing award-winning journalism about food, nutrition and sustainability since 1990. Learn more about us