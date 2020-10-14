Education: Associate Degree in Occupational Studies/Culinary Arts, Culinary Institute of America; B.A. in Nutrition, summa cum laude, Johnson & Wales University
Expertise: Nutrition, food science
- Named Cook to Follow in Allrecipes Magazine - Host of You Can Cook That for 2 years
Experience
Julia Levy is an eater, maker and dabbler in all things food. With nearly a decade of work experience, over 1,000 recipes tested, hundreds of recipes developed and just as many articles published, she has become a veritable resource for all your food questions. Her work has appeared in Cooking Light, MyRecipes, Southern Living, Real Simple, Fine Cooking and other publications and websites.
Julia is a recipe tester and developer who has been working in the Dotdash Meredith Food Studios since 2015. She received her associate degree in culinary arts from the Culinary Institute of America in 2011 and her bachelor's in nutrition from Johnson & Wales University in 2013. From there, Julia worked in several clean-eating kitchens, including Food Matters NYC and Hilton Head Health.
After deciding that test kitchens were where her heart belonged, Julia worked as a test kitchen assistant for Fine Cooking magazine in Connecticut before moving to Alabama. When she's not cooking, baking or bingeing the next true-crime podcast, she's snuggling with her dog, Elmer Fudd, and her cat, Pepé.
Fire-roasted tomatoes are a nice alternative to canned tomatoes. Grilling tomatoes brings out their natural sweetness and intensifies their flavor. No grill? No problem! You can get similar results by roasting them in your oven.
This vibrant cucumber, tomato and avocado salad is perfect for BBQs and backyard parties. The dressing is whisked together right in the salad bowl before you add the vegetables, so it's also incredibly easy to make. Choose a fairly firm avocado so it holds its shape in the salad.
Learn how to grill tilapia with this quick recipe. A flavorful garlic-butter mixture coats the grilled tilapia while charred lemons add a boost of acidity and brightness. Serve alongside rice and green beans or use the fish as a filling for tacos.
This easy, fast and decadent crab mac and cheese can be thrown together for company or a busy weeknight without any hassle. Cooking the pasta in the base sauce keeps it quick, while the trio of cheeses complements the sweet crabmeat. Add some chives for garnish, and you'll have a beautiful meal in minutes.
Learn how to make lamb chops in the air fryer with this easy recipe. The quick marinade features red-wine vinegar to cut the gaminess of the lamb, while herbs like rosemary and oregano add plenty of freshness. Serve alongside roasted potatoes or green beans.
This bruschetta caprese has tons of fresh flavor from tomatoes, basil and mozzarella, with a splash of balsamic vinegar pulling everything together. Don't skip the step of letting the tomatoes drain before mixing! The salt infuses flavor while drawing out moisture so the toasts won't get soggy before serving.
These sheet-pan poblano-and-corn chicken fajitas are seasoned with mild ancho chile powder, paprika and cumin. The chicken and vegetables cook on a sheet pan under the broiler so you can forget working over a hot stove or grill to get dinner on the table fast. Plus, with only one pan, cleanup is a breeze!
This chickpea soup gets a punch of heat from crushed red pepper as well as cayenne pepper in the Italian seasoning blend. If you want to scale back on the spice, consider omitting the crushed red pepper entirely. Serve with crusty bread.
This one-pot beef stroganoff recipe cuts down on dishes, but not on flavor! Mixed mushrooms and sirloin steak layer on the umami flavors, while sour cream with a hint of Dijon mustard carries the sauce. Coating the steak in baking soda before cooking helps to tenderize it, but you can skip this step to speed things up if needed.
This one-pot chicken pasta dish with Cajun seasonings is a snap to whip up. Here we use the technique of stirring often to help the starches release for natural creaminess. We love the spicy flavor profile of Cajun seasoning, but you can substitute different spices depending on what you have on hand.
This vegan lentil soup recipe is packed with fresh ingredients and plenty of lentils that deliver a healthy dose of fiber in each bite. This vegan soup is the perfect cold-weather lunch or healthy dinner the whole family will love.
This vegan spinach-artichoke dip gets its umami flavor from miso and nutritional yeast, and gets creamy texture from cashews. This vegan dip is rich without feeling heavy. Serve with chips or sliced fresh vegetables for dipping.
This chickpea tuna salad with capers, feta and cucumber makes for the perfect lunch to pack for work or school. You can prep the salad the night before (just be sure to keep the spinach separate and dress the salad right before serving).
A simple marinade of lime juice, zest and spices like cumin and chili powder creates quick flavor in this juicy cilantro-lime chicken. Slice the chicken and enjoy over salad greens, in a taco or with rice.
Imagine the flavors of garlic bread, but used in a sauce, and you have this garlic-butter baked chicken. Microwaving the dried herbs with butter and garlic helps extract the most flavor. Serve with rice, pasta or roasted potatoes to sop up the delicious sauce.
Looking for a quick, easy dinner? This baked lemon-pepper chicken recipe is it. Chicken breasts are cooked in a skillet, then finished in the oven with lemon slices that soften and become part of the sauce, with a touch of maple syrup and butter to carry the flavor. It's so simple and delicious, you'll be making this healthy dinner again and again.