This low-alcohol spritzer is just the thing to imbibe on a hot summer's day. Gentian liqueurs are made from the roots of gentian, a blue-petaled wildflower that grows throughout the Alps. This recipe makes about 1 cup of syrup but you'll only need 1 Tbsp. to make each drink—try a splash in seltzer for a DIY craft soda.
Advertisement
We love everything about this gorgeous dessert—from the orange-scented cornmeal cake to the tangy whipped cream and loads of summer berries. But the best part? It truly gets better with time, as the strawberry juices soak ever more deeply into the cake.
These shortcakes' flaky layers are created by repeatedly rolling, cutting and stacking pieces of the dough. It takes a few extra minutes, but trust us—the results are worth it.
A glossy compote made from strawberries swirled with softened frozen yogurt gives these pops Creamsicle vibes.
With all due respect to the strawberries, croutons can really make a salad, especially these croutons. Instead of tossing them with oil and baking them, we start the bread and oil in a cold saucepan for the crunchiest results.
Here we swirl jammy fruit through the almond-based pastry cream, frangipane, in a pretty herringbone pattern. The earthy flavor of spelt flour is a nice complement to the filling. Look for it with other flours at well-stocked supermarkets.
These topped toasts get a sweet-salty punch from the addition of strawberries and ricotta salata—a firm, saltier version of ricotta cheese. Look for it with other specialty cheeses at the supermarket, or substitute Parmigiano-Reggiano or pecorino.
Advertisement